The 10 Hottest Kids’ Toys for Summer 2019 Are Here!
Summer is around the corner! From outdoor toys to water toys and travel games, here are our top ten picks to get out and play!
From outdoor toys to water toys and travel games, here are our top ten picks to get out and play!
Make bigger and better bubbles with Wave-A-Bubbles and Big-A-Bubbles!
Double the bubbles for double the fun with Wave-A-Bubbles! Just put on the gloves, dip them in the solution, and wave your hands to create endless bubbles. These super-sized gloves, double the size of Glove-A-Bubbles, create seemingly endless bubbles right before your eyes! Wave-A-Bubbles come in 2-packs and four cute character themes including Mermaid, Dino, Bird and Frog. Big-A-Bubbles lets you watch giant bubbles form right before your eyes! The pouch is also re-sealable and refillable. Big-A-Bubbles comes in six different themed gloves, including, Lion, Crocodile, Pirate, Shark, Duck, and Bear characters. Starting at $9.99
Nerf Super Soaker Fortnite TS-R
The Nerf Super Soaker Fortnite TS-R water blaster is inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite, replicating the look and colors of the one from the popular video game! Extend the Fortnite fantasy into the backyard and drench the competition with pump-action soakage! This Nerf Super Soaker water blaster holds up to 36 fluid ounces (1 liter) of water. It’s easy to fill and easy to fire. Open the cap to fill the tank, then move the pump-handle back and forth to overwhelm opponents with massive waves of water. Tag opponents with a powerful storm from the Nerf Super Soaker Fortnite TS-R water blaster! $19.99
Push the Gazillion Bubbles Bubblecycle over grass, sidewalk, or driveway and the motor spins and the engine rolls just like a real motorcycle – and a gazillion bubbles come out! The design looks like the front half of a motorcycle and even has a kickstand! Plus, when you rolls it even makes motorcycle sounds as it makes big, beautiful bubbles! With its lightweight design, the Bubblecycle is easy to push and the no-leak bubble chamber helps prevent those messy spillovers. It also includes an 8 oz. bottle of GAZILLION Premium Bubbles solution. $19.99
By now, you’ve probably heard the Pinkfong Baby Shark..the global sensation with over 3 Billion views worldwide! Now you can splish and splash with your favorite Shark Family squirt toys from the Baby Shark song! Pool, bath and beach time have never been so fun! Collect all three of your favorite characters from the sensational song: Baby Shark, Mommy Shark and Daddy Shark! If you want your shark out of water, you can move to the music with the fun and dynamic Baby Shark dancing doll. There are also Shark Family Singing Plush dolls and stackable, collectible Shark Family sound dolls. Both are available in Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, and Daddy Shark! Starting at $7.99
LOL! Surprise New Launches
We can always count on LOL! Surprise to keep everyone busy unwrapping and playing for hours on end whenever we travel by plane, train, or automobile, or just stay at home. The latest must-have is the LOL! Surprise BFF Supreme, including two limited edition dolls in leather and lace and seven surprises! We also adore the LOL! Fuzzy Pets that got a new fuzzy makeover, covered in colorful fuzz you can wash off to reveal the pet underneath and the LOL Surprise Makeover Series #hairgoals that are new with real hair or glitter hair! Starting at $12.99
Barbie Dreamtopia Sparkle Lights Barbie®
Barbie Dreamtopia Sparkle Lights Barbie® mermaid doll helps imaginations dive into action. She features a mechanical tail that “swims” with the push of a button and light shows that can be activated when dipped into water (or out of water)! Dip Barbie® doll’s tail into water to automatically start one of several light shows and push the sides of her peplum for a wow moment as her tail mimics swimming — when she stops, repeat, over and over again! Kids will love helping this Barbie® mermaid doll swim into all kinds of stories. $19.88
ZURU's Bunch O Balloons
Who will get hit with the surprise stinky water balloons!? Fill and Tie 100 stinky Rotten Eggs scented water balloons in less than 60 seconds with these sensational self-tying water balloons, the latest from ZURU’s Bunch O Balloons line, revolutionary self-sealing and biodegradable water balloons that quickly and easily fills and ties 100 water balloons in less than one minute. 3 pack $7.99
Sonic Frisbee
Wham-O® has squared the circle with the Sonic Frisbee. It’s perfect for outdoor play. It is a completely unique Frisbee® experience. It’s easier to throw; it’s easier to catch; and it’s easily this year’s ultimate conversation-starter. The square-like, sine-wave shape mimics many things in nature, and the alternating twists and turns of the design resemble a bird in flight as it spins through the air.$18.99
Bakugan is back again!
Bakugan is back for summer fun! Ten years after the initial launch, the iconic animated series and toy line is returning with Bigger Battles, Better Transformations, and two amazing ways to BRAWL! Do you have what it takes to become the ultimate Bakugan Master? Then step into Battle Planet and roll into action with ALL NEW Bakugan. Recreate the excitement of the show with amazing dynamic transformations and epic battling!
Little Tikes Beach Ball Sprinkler
It’s time for outdoor, summer fun with the Little Tikes Beach Ball Sprinkler by Imperial Toy! This giant inflatable beach ball shoots water in all directions and features all of your favorite characters. Just fill the ball with air, insert/fill the reservoir with a hose, then turn on the hose for hours of water play. $14.99