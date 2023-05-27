Summer Family Fun (in and around New York)

Summer is one of the best times to enjoy all that the East Coast offers, from hopping on the train for a day trip or packing up the car to check out a museum or an amusement park or eat some good food. Here are some unique things for families to do during the summer in and around New York:

Adventureland

2245 Broad Hollow Rd. in Farmingdale, NY

Adventureland is open daily during the summer, which is good because you may want to visit more than once. There are over 30 fun rides and attractions, so plan to spend the entire day there, as the kids will want to hop on one of the three roller coasters or the two log flumes and chill out at the indoor arcade. There are plenty of spots to eat delicious food at the full-service restaurant and more! The great part is this fun spot is located only 30 minutes east of New York City, even closer if you are in or near Long Island.

American Dream

1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ

Visit the Great Indoors this Summer at American Dream – the weather’s always perfect here! Ride record-breaking coasters at the nation’s largest indoor theme park and ride the waves of the world’s largest indoor wave pool. Plus, you can shop hundreds of stores and dine at dozens of eateries.

Bronx Zoo

2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx

The summer isn’t complete without a trip to the zoo, and lucky for us, we have the one of the best zoos in the country right here in NYC. With over 265 acres to explore and over 10,000 animals to visit, there’s always something new for your family to do at the Bronx Zoo. Go for a spin on the famous Bug Carousel, check out a sea lion or penguin feeding, pet the farmyard animals, get up close and personal with butterflies, and see animals from all over the world!

Chuck E Cheese

Families looking for a great deal this summer should check out the new Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass (chuckecheese.com/summer-fun-pass) that starts at $59.99 and offers up to eight weeks of play time and up to 40% off pizza at fun centers across NY and NJ. Also, this summer select Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Staten Island and Queens/Long Island City will debut Trampoline Zones for kids to enjoy active play.

Cross County Center

8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers, NY

Summer fun is happening all season at Cross County Center in Yonkers, NY. Join them for Outdoor Concerts, Family Cooking Workshops, Sip & Paint Nights, Zumba Classes and so much more.

Dave & Busters Atlantic Center

625 Atlantic Ave. Suite 311, Brooklyn, NY

Parents know that summer days can feel long, and the kids, especially if you have tweens and teens, adore a good Dave and Busters. We love that it is perfect for day or night (not too late, kiddos) and will entertain the family with state-of-the-art arcades and virtual reality games. And no need to head out for food; there are plenty of options, from crispy chicken strips to Philly cheesesteaks and more.

Governors Island

Families can enjoy Governors Island’s 120-plus acres of scenic open space daily. The island’s park offers rolling lawns and plenty of room to spread out for picnicking and recreation, including over seven miles of car-free bike paths. There’s always exciting events going on throughout the season; This year, warm-weather programming includes free arts, culture, live music, food trucks, educational programs and more. Get to the island by taking a relaxing ferry ride from Manhattan at 10 South St.

Harry Potter

935 Broadway, New York, NY 10010

You don’t have to jump on a plane for the Harry Potter experience; walk or hop over to Broadway (at 23rd Street) and visit the 20,000-square-foot store. Yes, it is a store with fantastic merchandise, so bring pocket money if you can. Still, it is also a truly magical world with themed sections, interactive nooks, and immersive experiences where your little wizard can spend a large chunk of the day sipping on iconic Hogwarts drinks, casting spells, and reliving some of HP’s most astonishing scenes from all the movies and books.

Long Island Aquarium

431 East Main Street, Riverhead NY 11901

It isn’t summer without a visit to the Long Island aquarium. While a local favorite – visitors also come from far to explore this fantastic aquarium that features indoor and outdoor exhibits of marine life such as cuttlefish, octopus, sharks, turtles, jellyfish, and penguins. And let’s not forget birds, butterflies and bugs (oh my!) can also be seen in this massive space. There are live shows daily (tip, the Sea Lion Show is very popular; arrive early) and a 4D theater where kids can experience the world’s wonders.

Mashantucket Pequot Museum

110 Pequot Trail, Mashantucket, CT 06338

We are so lucky to have excellent museums in and near New York. Make a day or weekend summer trip when you head to the Pequot Museum, the largest Native American museum in the world. From Wednesday to Saturday, there will be culture-filled educational programs, workshops, and events for the entire family in July and August. Check the website for more info, and remember to take pics of the beautiful gardens surrounding the museum.

Monster Mini Golf

645 Stewart Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530

Cool off from the summer heat at this glow-in-the-dark mini golf spot where kids will appreciate the monster theme decor where a game of mini golf is like no other. There is also bowling, arcade games, and attractions to extend the family fun! Open from noon to 10 pm every day.

Museum of Ice Cream

558 Broadway, New York, NY

On a hot summer day, stop by the Museum of Ice Cream to cool off with unlimited ice cream in five different shapes and forms. With 12 multi-sensory installations, your family will learn all about the history of everyone’s favorite frozen sweet treat. Be sure to jump in the sprinkle pool (how fun does that sound?) and try your hand at making edible slime!

Palisades Center

1000 Palisades Center Dr, West Nyack, NY

What parent doesn’t love a place where there is something for everyone? This four-level shopping center has something for every family member -sit-down restaurants, food the kids will love, a bowling alley, the world’s tallest indoor ropes, shopping, and more. The Tykes Tuesday program offers free experiences for kids 12 and under. To plan out your itinerary go to PalisadesCenter.com.

Palisades Climb

4590 Palisades Center Dr, West Nyack

Palisades Climb Adventure is conveniently located at the center of the Palisades Center Mall. Kids will love the indoor ropes course (85 feet tall), and with their over 75 unique challenges, there is something for all ages and skill levels. And this spot knows its customer- the Ninja Warrior obstacle course will keep kids moving and challenge your kids with warped walls, cargo nets, and monkey bars.

Playland

1 Playland Pkwy, Rye, NY 10580

Head to Rye, NY, and enjoy the fantastic rides and fireworks on holiday weekends, such as the 4th of July. Visit playland.com for dates and times.

Ridge Hill

One Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY 10710

If taking a break this summer from the hustle and bustle is on your bucket list, you must head to Ridge Hill. This sweet and modern town square, where the laid-back and close community is the vibe, is also very family-friendly. And now, through September 29th, a season of Signature Events is set where visitors can enjoy weekly and monthly outdoor experiences, including pet-friendly happy hours, children’s playtime, fitness classes, film screenings, and live concerts.

Rockland County Pride Center

28 S Franklin St, Nyack, NY 10960

Head to downtown Nyack and celebrate Pride on June 11th (11 am to 5 pm)for a fun-filled day of entertainment and kids’ activities. This free, family-friendly event will feature the music of Frankie D and The Boys, David Budway, guest performers, and local drag artists. The parade starts at 11:30 am, so head over bright and early and take in the beauty of Nyack and enjoy outdoor dining, shopping, and vendors; free children’s activities include a bounce house, face painting, and an arts and crafts tent.

Smorgasburg

Fridays: The Oculus, Fulton+Church

Saturdays: Marsha P. Johnson State Park, 90 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Sundays: Breeze Hill, Brooklyn

Summer, especially in New York, is when we enjoy the outdoors and eat the most delicious food at Smorgusburg. If you need a reminder to make this street food meets Michelin-star cuisine part of your summer plan or try it for the first time, you’re in luck as it is in full swing from Friday thru Sunday at one of its 3 locations each of those days. We do admit it gets pretty crowded, so if you have the little ones in a stroller, go early so you navigate and hit up the food stands that you want to test the taste.

Storybook Land

6415 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Explore, play, read, and ride at Storybook Land! Visit this unique theme park where attractions, rides, and entertainment are based on popular children’s stories and fairy tales. It is all charm, and the kids will live out their favorite storybooks as they come to life in interactive play areas like the Three Little Pigs’ houses and the Old Woman in the Shoe. Kids will spend the day on themed rides like the Turtle Twirl and the Whirly-Bug.

Wildplay

2600 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh

We love family trips to the beach, but let’s be honest, the kids can only build so many sandcastles before declaring boredom. That’s why WildPlay offers unforgettable outdoor adventures! Soar over Jones Beach on a 700 foot zipline and experience the sand and sea like never before. Kids as young as 7 are welcome to ride! There’s also exciting adventure courses for all different levels, a primal swing and a freefall jump for kids 5 and up. Thrill-seeking families with older kids even can go bungy jumping and axe throwing.