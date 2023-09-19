Suburban Jungle: It’s Never Too Early to Start Your Suburban Search

Finding the perfect town to raise your family is no easy feat. There are so many factors to consider, from the school districts to the neighborhood culture. When you move into a new home, you move into a community. And Suburban Jungle is ready to help your family settle into the right community.

Leaving the city and heading into the suburbs can feel like a big leap. You can always renovate your home, but you can’t change the town. But doing your own research on the many suburbs near NYC can be overwhelming and time consuming.

So how does Suburban Jungle work? When you’re ready to start your search, schedule a free chat with a Suburban Jungle strategist. SJ strategists are lifestyle experts who are familiar with the 500+ suburban towns commutable to NYC. They truly take the time to understand what your family is looking for and design your search strategy based on your priorities: top-tier schools, lively downtowns, community events, walkable areas, whatever it may be.

Based on your unique needs and preferences, your strategist will then create a list of must-see towns. They’ll provide personal guidance through each step of the town search process– kicking off with the initial strategy session, planning town tours, and providing insight and counsel throughout the course of the search.

As the weather cools down and fall begins, this is a great time to start touring your dream towns. All SJ town tours are guided by local experts so your family can see everything that makes the town special. Experience the tree-lined streets of Montclair, NJ, the cosmopolitan vibe of Greenwich, CT, or the small town charm of Rye, NY. There are so many NYC commuter towns to explore, just waiting for your family to visit!

If you really want to experience the towns, try living life like a local, even if it’s just for a few hours. You could go on a dinner date, drop into a kiddie class, explore the playgrounds, do a workout class or visit the farmer’s market. Your SJ strategist can help coordinate activities for you and your family.

It’s never too early to start your suburban search. Whether you’re actively looking to move or just browsing for the future, SJ can meet you where you are. Ready to start your home search journey and find the perfect town for your family? Reach out to Suburban Jungle today and schedule a free consultation with an expert.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY SUBURBAN JUNGLE

