Steps Youth: Dance Program for Kids

Looking for an after-school program that will get your kids moving and grooving? Dance is a great way to introduce creativity, movement and confidence. That’s why, when we heard about the Steps Youth Program housed within Steps on Broadway, we knew we had to share.

The program teaches so much more than dance. Professional faculty and choreographers encourage creative energy, personal growth and physical and emotional wellbeing. Students learn skills that help them excel in dance, school, relationship-building, careers and beyond!

Not to mention that the actual dance instruction is top-quality. Graduates of the program flourish in the professional dance world and are among the top picks for elite college dance programs, conservatories, dance companies, as well as commercial and Broadway work. Young dancers have their pick of style– ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, theater dance and modern– taught by talented creatives.

The Youth Program welcomes everyone, whether your child wants to dance once a week or aspires to become a professional dancer. There are several divisions: Pre-Professional & Academy Divisions (Ages 10-18), Kids and Teens (Ages 7 & 18), and First Steps (ages 2-6).

Even the real little ones can kick off their dance journey here with First Steps! They’ll do interpretive movement and creative games as an intro to the art form. The Kids and Teens division offers enriching and fun classes that your kids will look forward to each week. And the Pre-Professional & Academy Divisions provide outstanding training, performance skills and opportunities.

All divisions offer experiences that bring families together with class observations, performances, community nights and receptions to celebrate the hard work and achievements of students.

Registration is open now, and the academic year runs from September to June, so get ready to sign up! For information about scholarships and financial aid, contact [email protected]