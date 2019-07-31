Sponsored Scoop: Have Fun This Summer at Central Park Sports

The Central Park Sports philosophy is simple: Kids want to have FUN; Being outside is FUN; Sports and games are FUN! The Central Park Sports Summer Program provides outdoor athletic activity and instruction in a non-competitive, FUN environment to children ages 3-10. Campers receive basic instruction from local coaches and college athletes in a variety of sports (soccer, baseball, basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, football, etc.), as well as supervision in classic park games, such as frisbee, capture the flag and more. Emphasis is on having FUN and demonstrating good sportsmanship, while learning the basic skills and rules of the games. Central Park Sports makes every effort to cater to your busy summer schedule with flexible registration options. Attend as little as a single half-day session, register for multiple weeks of full days, or anything in between!

There are two drop-off locations: on the Eastside, at the playground on 72nd and 5th and on the Westside, inside 67th and CPW. Kids walk, skip or hop to the sand volleyball court area near the Sheep Meadow. There are a variety of surfaces for all sporting activities; grass, dirt, and hard-court surfaces as well as the sand volleyball courts.

The kids are divided into groups by age, generally: 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10. The older groups occasionally venture out to other field and court areas in the park.

Full day and half day programs are available. The Central Park Sports Summer Program runs Monday – Friday, weather permitting, through September 6th.

Save when you register for Monday – Friday or, for those of you who like to get early starts to your weekend, Monday – Thursday. Multi week discounts are also available.