It is happening; we are a little month away from the kids returning to school. While summer is always a welcome break, starting a new school year feels more structured and organized. And what better way to get it together than checking out what programs and activities are available for your kids? From the arts and sports to enriching classes, there is something for every kid, which is we are thrilled to share the 7 Best The 7 Best Kids Afterschool Programs in Queens for you and your family this school year!

Advantage QuickStart Tennis

212-935-0250

Roosevelt Island Racquet Club

quickstartny.com

mbarbato@advantagetennisclubs.com

Discover Advantage QuickStart Tennis – For Ages 4 & up. Kids can get in the game with the fall 2022 QuickStart program. It’s tennis customized for age, ability and tons of fun. Kids learn to rally faster, develop a love of the game, and make new friends. No experience or equipment is needed. Featuring special kid-sized racquets and smaller play areas, slower-bouncing balls, a friendly, positive atmosphere, engaging drills and games. All the QuickStart pros are specially trained in a PTR and USTA NetGen-based curriculum. The program is developed with convenience in mind. The fall session offers classes after school or on weekends. Whichever suits your schedule. Classes are offered at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club – easy to reach by ferry, subway or bus. Best of all, If you’re not sure tennis is right for your child, an Advantage pro will give a short evaluation to help you decide. Free. Advantage also offers junior programs for kids 7 and older. Fall session enrollment is open now. If you’re looking for big fun for a small player, check out Advantage QuickStart Tennis. Pick a time and place and get started! For details, please contact Mike Barbato.

The Afterschool Collective

1145 47th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

info@theafterschoolcollective.org

theafterschoolcollective.org

By joining the core strengths of various after-school programs, The Afterschool Collective provides students with a holistic exposure to the most important aspects of their formative years. With STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) and overall wellness education, they engage students’ creativity and curiosity for learning. View their collection of quality, well-vetted partner programs below! All classes are held from 3-6 pm in LIC. Fall Programming will start on Monday, Sept 12th. Reserve all 5 weekdays or individual days by visiting the website. MUSICAL EARS: Through sonic discovery, kids are introduced to the joy of music while learning the fundamentals of music appreciation.

ART: As your child learns about different types of art and the periods in which they were created, students will also be interpreting what they see and creating their own artworks with various mediums.

ENGINEERING: This program gives your student the tools they need to understand mechanical movement and the importance of simple machines.

ROBOTICS: Students interested in technology will create robotic models inspired by real life robotic technologies.

WELLNESS/MOVEMENT: Students are encouraged to move their bodies, nurture a positive mindset, and smile with pride. Kids gain confidence, learn safe, fun & effective ways to practice a healthy lifestyle, cultivate self-awareness and so much more!

All Star Studios

108-21 72nd Ave ,4th Floor, Forest Hills, NY 11375

718-268-2280

allstarstudiosnyc@gmail.com

allstarstudiosnyc.com

All-Star Studios program is designed to encourage and educate students on how to increase flexibility, improve coordination, focus on muscle strengthening, build poise, and have fun. All instructors have experience in teaching and performing to teach students the skills needed to pursue a career as a true artist and the compassion to help push them toward their goals, build their self-confidence, and encourage a healthy, active lifestyle. Their competition team does annual fundraising shows & events to help fund research and support families with children on the spectrum and are very engaged in community outreach. The dancers learn technique and choreography during the year and get to show off their hard work during the Annual Spring Show at the beginning of June every year. The first class is free to try and tuition is charged on a monthly basis so you are not tied into a semester contract. The studio spans two floors with viewing windows for the parents and is located in the heart of Forest Hills.

Visit allstarstudiosnyc.com to sign up for a free trial, see pictures from their performances, check out the schedules, dress codes, and class descriptions, and read the teachers’ biographies.

Kweller Prep

108-22 Queens Blvd.. 2nd Floor, Forest Hills, NY 11375

1-800-631-1757

info@kwellerprep.com

kwellerprep.com

Kweller Prep Tutoring and Educational Services, Inc., is an established accelerated learning program that helps students in grades 5-12 get to the next level of their academic careers. It has a proven track record with over 15 years of success in the New York City region with locations in Queens and Manhattan. They have served over 10,000 NYC families to date. This program has now expanded to the East End of Long Island with a new location in the Hamptons. Kweller Prep specializes in competitive middle, high school, college, and graduate school preparation. Class sizes are limited to 10 students and are offered through zoom online and in-person. Kweller Prep has a very intentional, dedicated mission to guide students to advance to higher education, including placing them in highly competitive environments and building their careers. Kweller Prep purposely hires tutors who reflect the students who are served. Kweller Prep identifies early talent and focuses on holistic learning approaches that place its students on track for success, offering private lessons and group instruction.

QBK Sports

41-20 39th Street, Long Island City

718-475-9694

abby@qbksports.com

Beach Volleyball after-school program at QBK is a great way for kids to learn beach volleyball and play in the sand all year round! QBK’s programs are great for all ability levels to learn and improve in the sport of beach volleyball. Coaches will keep your kids engaged, learning basic skills and movement of the sport, and most importantly – having a good time! As players progress, the training and focus on skill becomes more specific. Instructors will focus on teaching and expanding basic knowledge, as well as the tactical side of the game. While at QBK, all games are played with a focus on improvement and fun!

QBK is here to develop beach volleyball in NYC in a safe, equitable, and friendly environment.

Offering 1x/week packages as well as unlimited attendance options for those who are interested in really committing to the sport. Contact info@qbksports.com and just add New York Family in the subject line.

Rose Academy of Ballet

70-11 Austin Street, 2nd Floor, Forest Hills, NY 11375

718-520-0207

roseacademyofballet.com

racademyofballet@gmail.com

Rose Academy of Ballet loves introducing children to the excitement of learning to dance! The pre-ballet and tippy toes classes are designed for children 2- 5, who are eager to learn about dance in a positive environment. Classes develop physical, social, and cognitive skills through the use of an interactive curriculum all while having fun! There are many opportunities for students 6 to 18 to increase proficiency and artistry. Students create lifelong friendships, gain confidence and celebrate their individuality. Participate in energetic and creative camps, workshops and classes year-round.

Dedicated, professional staff are poised to allow students of all ages and abilities to learn about dance and perform! The studio offers a variety of classes to train versatile dancers; try ballet, jazz, contemporary, tap, hip hop, musical theatre, or classical modern dance! The studio also has many opportunities to celebrate dance on stage! Dancers, 6 -18 can perform in the studio’s student production of the holiday favorite, “The Nutcracker,” this December. The studio is spacious and bright with a warm and welcoming community of people sharing the same experience and striving for the same goal.

School of Rock-Queens

34-43 Francis Lewis Blvd, Bayside, NY 11358

Office: 929-999-7625, Mobile: 516-307-6016

queens@schoolofrock.com,

queens.schoolofrock.com

School of Rock is an ingenious concept that gets kids and adults rocking out to the classics and on stage performing with their peers. Music programs that are designed to create a supportive environment where students of all skill levels are comfortable, yet challenged at every turn. In addition to individual private music instruction on guitar, bass, vocals, keyboards and/or drums, students also learn how to jam with their peers in a weekly band rehearsal, culminating in a performance in a real rock venue. Check them out at schoolofrock.com/locations/queens.