Sponsored Scoop: Babies and Tots can Rock, Rattle, and Roll at Daniel’s Music Foundation
It’s never too early to introduce your little ones to the wonderful world of music with Baby & Me classes at Daniel’s Music Foundation. At Daniel’s Music, children 0 to 2 years of age and their parents or caregivers can discover, explore, and share the joy of music together in a bright, cheerful, state-of-the-art music center. Each week instructors introduce new instruments, music, imaginary adventure and more, keeping children and adults engaged and excited. Here’s the scoop:
Rock By Baby (0-1 year old)
- Interact together through music with body movement activities
- Promote self-expression, creative exploration, and socialization
- Explore infant-friendly instruments
Tots Rattle & Roll (1-2.5 years old)
- Learn to sing, dance and communicate together through music
- Explore different genres of music each week
- Discover new music and instruments through imaginary adventures
Daniels’ Music Foundation is located in East Harlem at 1595 Lexington Ave., 2nd Floor, between 3rd and Lexington Avenues. Take the 6 or Q train to get there. Registration is on a rolling basis, $60 per four-week session.
By the way, Daniel’s Music offers private lessons for children of all ages and abilities. Options include voice, guitar, bass, keyboard, creative movement, DJ & dance, songwriting, drumming, ukulele, percussion, singing & dancing, and more.
All proceeds benefit Daniel’s Music Foundation, so do some good and have fun doing it!
Daniel’s Music Foundation
1595 Lexington Ave. 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10029
212-289-8912
Facebook: danielsmusicfoundation
Twitter: DanielsMusicFdn