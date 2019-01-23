Sponsored Scoop: Babies and Tots can Rock, Rattle, and Roll at Daniel’s Music Foundation

New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    By Charlotte Sauvagnat

    It’s never too early to introduce your little ones to the wonderful world of music with Baby & Me classes at Daniel’s Music Foundation. At Daniel’s Music, children 0 to 2 years of age and their parents or caregivers can discover, explore, and share the joy of music together in a bright, cheerful, state-of-the-art music center. Each week instructors introduce new instruments, music, imaginary adventure and more, keeping children and adults engaged and excited. Here’s the scoop:

    Rock By Baby (0-1 year old)

    • Interact together through music with body movement activities
    • Promote self-expression, creative exploration, and socialization
    • Explore infant-friendly instruments

    Tots Rattle & Roll (1-2.5 years old)

    • Learn to sing, dance and communicate together through music
    • Explore different genres of music each week
    • Discover new music and instruments through imaginary adventures

    Daniels’ Music Foundation is located in East Harlem at 1595 Lexington Ave., 2nd Floor, between 3rd and Lexington Avenues. Take the 6 or Q train to get there. Registration is on a rolling basis, $60 per four-week session.

    By the way, Daniel’s Music offers private lessons for children of all ages and abilities. Options include voice, guitar, bass, keyboard, creative movement, DJ & dance, songwriting, drumming, ukulele, percussion, singing & dancing, and more.

    All proceeds benefit Daniel’s Music Foundation, so do some good and have fun doing it!

    Daniel’s Music Foundation
    1595 Lexington Ave. 2nd Floor
    New York, NY 10029

    [email protected]

    212-289-8912

    Facebook: danielsmusicfoundation

    Twitter: DanielsMusicFdn

