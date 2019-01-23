Sponsored Scoop: Babies and Tots can Rock, Rattle, and Roll at Daniel’s Music Foundation

It’s never too early to introduce your little ones to the wonderful world of music with Baby & Me classes at Daniel’s Music Foundation. At Daniel’s Music, children 0 to 2 years of age and their parents or caregivers can discover, explore, and share the joy of music together in a bright, cheerful, state-of-the-art music center. Each week instructors introduce new instruments, music, imaginary adventure and more, keeping children and adults engaged and excited. Here’s the scoop:

Rock By Baby (0-1 year old)

Interact together through music with body movement activities

Promote self-expression, creative exploration, and socialization

Explore infant-friendly instruments

Tots Rattle & Roll (1-2.5 years old)

Learn to sing, dance and communicate together through music

Explore different genres of music each week

Discover new music and instruments through imaginary adventures

Daniels’ Music Foundation is located in East Harlem at 1595 Lexington Ave., 2nd Floor, between 3rd and Lexington Avenues. Take the 6 or Q train to get there. Registration is on a rolling basis, $60 per four-week session.

By the way, Daniel’s Music offers private lessons for children of all ages and abilities. Options include voice, guitar, bass, keyboard, creative movement, DJ & dance, songwriting, drumming, ukulele, percussion, singing & dancing, and more.

All proceeds benefit Daniel’s Music Foundation, so do some good and have fun doing it!

Daniel’s Music Foundation

1595 Lexington Ave. 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10029

[email protected]

212-289-8912

Facebook: danielsmusicfoundation

Twitter: DanielsMusicFdn