Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga

For over 20 years, yogis have come to Times Square to participate in an annual all-day outdoor yoga event to celebrate the Summer Solstice. This single event has grown to welcome thousands of yogis taking multiple classes throughout the day and filling one of the busiest intersections in the world with peace and calm, each year on the Solstice.

As one of New York City’s most unique outdoor experiences to check off of your bucket list, the Times Square Alliance’s Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga event is not to be missed. This year, the event will take place on Thursday, June 20th from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and 7th Avenue between 43rd & 48th Streets.

Participants will have the opportunity to join one of seven free yoga sessions throughout the day, with a range of classes focused on both mindfulness and movement for all experience levels. All participants will receive a free yoga mat, theirs to take home after class. After each session, Solstice attendees will also have the opportunity to visit the Yoga Village between 43rd and 45th Streets that features booths, giveaways, and activities from event sponsors.

“Summer in Times Square is a very special season each year and it’s time once again to celebrate its start with our annual Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga event on the longest day of the year,” said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. “Yogis from all over the world, we challenge you to find peace at the busiest place on the planet, and once you have, enjoy all Times Square has to offer.”

Situated at the intersection of Broadway and 7th Avenue between 44th and 48th Streets, the yoga sessions will include:

7:30am – 8:30am: instructed by Ruchika La (presented by Consulate General of India, New York)

9:30am – 10:30am: instructed by Cealia Brannan (presented by Gaiam)

11:30am – 12:30pm: instructed by Tracye Warfield

1:30pm – 2:30pm: instructed by Lara Heimann

3:30pm – 4:30pm: instructed by Susan Hu

5:30pm – 6:30pm: instructed by Sri Dharma Mittra

7:30pm – 8:30pm: instructed by Douglass Stewart (event co-founder)

All classes will also be streamed live at TSQ.org/Solstice via YouTube and on the Times Square Facebook Page so that anyone who wants to can participate from home.

“Summer Solstice Yoga In Times Square with its inspiring yoga teachers, has become an iconic setting to reaffirm your yoga practice under the Broadway lights and the invigorating sun,” said Douglass Stewart, Co-founder of Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga.

Register online for free classes at TSQ.org/Solstice

SPONSORED CONTENT BY TIMES SQUARE ALLIANCE