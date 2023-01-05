Sleepaway Camp Meet and Greet – Everything You Need to Know!

Tuesday, January 10 at 1 pm

Finding the right camp for your child this summer can be a daunting task.

Let New York Family help by introducing you to five amazing sleepaway camp professionals.

Our panel of camp directors will introduce their camps and tell you about the fun options in store for your child this summer. After each camp director showcases their camp, attending families will have an opportunity to ask questions pertinent to their camp search in a moderated Q&A session.

Topics that will be covered:

What parents should focus on when choosing a camp

What are some of the most important benefits of camp

Post-pandemic safety protocols

What is the right amount of time to send your child to summer camp

Join us to hear and learn from these camp directors to help you and your family with their summer camp search

Panelists:

Camp Pembroke: Amy Coran, Co-Director Camp Southwoods: Stefanie Friedman, Assistant Director Frost Valley: Katie Taylor, Senior Director of Youth Development Independent Lake Camp: Gia Codispoti, Assistant Director Maine Camp Experience: Laurie Kaiden, Director & Campcierge

Register here!