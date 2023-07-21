Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Annual Guide
Sesame Street: The Musical Returns for 2023

Sesame Street: The Musical Returns for 2023

The monster hit returns! Following last year’s SOLD-OUT debut, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, The Count, Gabrielle, Oscar the Grouch, and a whole host of Sesame Street favorites are bringing the biggest, brightest, furriest musical in town back Off-Broadway!

Sesame Street: The Musical features classic Sesame Street songs including “C is for Cookie”, “Rubber Duckie”, “I Love Trash” and more; plus, brand new songs by Broadway favorites Tom Kitt & Helen Park and award-winning composer Nate Edmondson, creating the perfect musical experience for young and young-at-heart Sesame Street fans.

“A playful and captivating on-ramp to a love of show business” – The New York Times
“An experience like no other” – TheaterMania
“Offers charm and theatre jokes galore” – Theatrely

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller & Produced by Rockefeller Productions, the award-winning team behind The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation.

Tickets are on sale through October 29, 2023 and can be purchased here. Sesame Street: The Musical is playing at Theater 555 at W 42nd Street in Manhattan.

