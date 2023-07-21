Sesame Street: The Musical Returns for 2023

The monster hit returns! Following last year’s SOLD-OUT debut, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, The Count, Gabrielle, Oscar the Grouch, and a whole host of Sesame Street favorites are bringing the biggest, brightest, furriest musical in town back Off-Broadway!

Sesame Street: The Musical features classic Sesame Street songs including “C is for Cookie”, “Rubber Duckie”, “I Love Trash” and more; plus, brand new songs by Broadway favorites Tom Kitt & Helen Park and award-winning composer Nate Edmondson, creating the perfect musical experience for young and young-at-heart Sesame Street fans.

“A playful and captivating on-ramp to a love of show business” – The New York Times

“An experience like no other” – TheaterMania

“Offers charm and theatre jokes galore” – Theatrely

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller & Produced by Rockefeller Productions, the award-winning team behind The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation.

Tickets are on sale through October 29, 2023 and can be purchased here. Sesame Street: The Musical is playing at Theater 555 at W 42nd Street in Manhattan.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL

