The New Sesame Neighborhood at Sesame Place

It’s always a sunny day at Sesame Place and now it’s sunnier than ever because Sesame Street is celebrating its 50th anniversary. To celebrate in style, Sesame Place created an all-new Sesame Street Neighborhood, reflecting the show’s vibrant set of today, making visitors of all ages feel like they are walking along the street they know so well. The park is also taking part in a season-long celebration honoring Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary with new Sesame friends added to the cast of characters, more photo-ops, a new live show, and more. We love the educational components throughout the park, that everything is family-friendly, and the quality time making memories with family and our favorite Sesame friends.

Psst...If you are seeking some more family fun while in PA, make sure to check out Hersheypark – literally the sweetest place on earth!

Sesame Street Neighborhood

As we strolled along Sesame Street my little ones eyes lit up all along the way. They were so excited to be walking on the street, enjoying the interactive elements (like ringing Oscar’s trash can doorbell) and visiting the “famous” spots like Hooper’s Store, the 123 Stoop, Abby Cadabby’s Garden, and Big Bird’s Nest. It made for some great photo-opps and our fav landing spot on the street was in Big Bird’s nest. It was quite cozy.

We had fun meeting the new friends at Sesame, Mr. Snuffleupagus and Cookie Monster’s trusty cooking companion, Gonger. Big Bird’s bestie, Snuffy, was larger than life and took up almost the entire stage at the theater where we greeted him. We hugged his trunk and watched friends high five his paws. It made us smile from ear to ear. Next, seeing Cookie Monster and Gonger in their chef outfits sparked joy for our little ones. We love that they inspire us to cook and eat healthy, too. Their food truck is even parked close by for fans to sample their cuisine and savor every bite. Our little critics gave it two thumbs up.

The rides were fun and exciting, and feeling brave, the little ones went on all the roller coasters and loved every second. From Elmo’s World to Cookie Monster Land and more, it was non-stop Sesame surprise and action as we made sure to get on almost every single ride. Everyone loved seeing Elmo The Musical in the air conditioned theater (especially after playing all day in the sun). The new live show, “Our Street is Sesame Street,” featuring Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Big Bird can now be seen several times daily, in addition to other live shows and a larger-than-life daily parade that are always guest favorites.

The favorite part that wins our hearts is the Dine With Me! character dining. Our family shared a special birthday meal with human and furry friends at Sesame Place. The kids dined on classics like chicken fingers, hot dogs, mac and cheese, and cupcakes. Then Abby, Cookie and Elmo came and sat with us while we ate. The kiddos fluttered with excitement and captured photos to preserve these special moments. It kept getting better and better when the Sesame friends put on a show, led us in songs, and danced the lunch away Sesame style. It was one big happy family moment.

We love how family friendly the whole park is and that Sesame keeps making it better and better for families. For example, there’s ample stroller parking and changing tables; the women’s restroom near Big Bird’s Rambling River includes toddler-size toilets; and for nursing moms, the Family Care Center has four private nursing areas, bottle warmers, and changing stations. And the list goes on and on.

We topped off a fantastic day with the Neighborhood Party Parade featuring a 50th Anniversary float, colorful décor, music, and all of our Sesame favorites. We danced and sang along in our favorite neighborhood. It is a joy for children and not to be missed. Happy 50th Anniversary to you Sesame Place! You are golden!

Jana Beauchamp is a Manhattan writer and mom of two

About Sesame Place®

Sesame Place®, the only theme park in the U.S. based entirely on the award-winning show, Sesame Street®, is ideal for families and kids of all ages. Sesame Place is the first theme park in the world to become Certified Autism Center as distinguished by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Conveniently located just 30 minutes from Philadelphia and 90 minutes from New York City, the park has over 25 attractions, three live shows, a daily parade and of course, everyone’s favorite furry friends. Before little kids become big kids, go before they grow® to the nation’s only theme park based entirely on Sesame Street®. For more information, visit www.sesameplace.com or call 1-215-752-ELMO.