Eat With Kids at Serra Alpina in New York’s Flatiron District

Serra Alpina in New York’s Flatiron District!

Psst…Looking for other family-friendly dining options around the city? Check out The Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Manhattan

There are less than ten days until spring officially arrives and we still have not yet had a big snow. To enjoy a seasonal family luncheon while being transported to a winter wonderland we headed to Serra Alpina. The setting and food together make it a perfect mix to cure any winter blues, and a fun and festive seasonal jaunt for the entire family.

Serra Aplina, the Italian Countryside restaurant on the roof at Eataly, has wintry items that are both delicious and delightful. The setting is serene with snow-covered pine trees, rustic gazebos, wonderful wintry touches, and even a winter disco ball. The menu provides warm and comforting food during this cold winter season.

Serra Aplina’s “winter greenhouse” with its snow-covered atmosphere will entertain the littles while grown-ups can enjoy the sophisticated seasonal fare. The themed cocktail menu (think: coffee and even truffle-inspired cocktails), and vibrant seasonal plates infused with traditional flavors of the Italian Alps will have taste buds dancing. Little ones can enjoy plates like fried calamari and risotto while adults can indulge in Fonduta Valdostana (Italian-style fondue) and hearty main courses like Osso Buco alla Milanese, a braised osso buco for two served with risotto Milanese and gremolata.

Your eyes and belly are sure to enjoy this wintry outing because it’s oh ‘snow’ good!

Looking for other winter-themed dining picks for the family? Here are some honorable mentions:

SERRA by Birreria is a seasonal rooftop restaurant located on the 14th floor of Eataly NYC Flatiron. Meaning “greenhouse” in Italian, SERRA changes with the seasons, always offering a fun themed atmosphere and a rustic menu reflective of the Italian countryside.