Sensory Inclusive Harry Potter: The Exhibition welcomes all Witches, Wizards and Muggles to Sensory Sundays

On a recent Sunday, we did something rare as a family and headed to Harry Potter: The Exhibition. This meant there was no tag teaming, with one parent going out with one kid while the other stayed home with our Autistic son. Without the pricey airplane ticket to LA or Florida, we headed into the world of Harry Potter.

The mystical world of Harry Potter is enchanting, charming, and, for kids (and parents!), magical. But for kids with Sensory Processing Disorders, regardless of the charm and like many other entertaining places -it can be overwhelming.

Web MD describes this disorder as people with sensory processing disorder are oversensitive to things in their environment. Common sounds may be painful or overwhelming.

There is more to this disorder, but in a nutshell, this condition can affect the entire family. As visiting spots may not be tangible for your child with a sensory processing disorder, some feel it is better to skip rather than overwhelm your child. This is something I get as a mother of an Autistic eight-year-old.

Thankfully, the wizarding world of Harry Potter: The Exhibition™ which has been showing New Yorkers this world, since May 2023, has partnered with KultureCity and obtained its Sensory Inclusive certification. Until August, “Sensory Sundays” will turn the lights down and more on specific dates. Guests exploring the exhibit will be minimal and manageable, meaning kids can check out it at their own pace. If loud noise triggers you or even smells- these will be reduced. If you or your child needs a little extra, KultureCity® Sensory Bags will be readily available. In these packs, which are of no extra cost, remember to give it back so others can use it after your visit; you’ll find strobe reduction glasses, noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, and more.

What is KultureCity

This non-profit organization offers and partners to make spaces more sensory-inclusive so people with sensory processing disorders and unseen disabilities can experience what is happening around them.

Key Highlights of the Harry Potter: The Exhibition™

Book to Screen:

Whether you need a recap or are just ready to get the show going, you can sit and watch a video and literary quotes from Harry Potter movies and books. Don’t forget to check out the first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The Great Hall Gallery:

Explore this space that allows visitors to celebrate magical seasonal moments in its iconic architecture.

The Hogwarts Houses Gallery:

This house kicks off the exhibition fun, giving guests a chance to dive into their chosen Hogwarts house during preregistration. Even if one house is working its spell for you to select it, this gallery lets you explore them all! Imagine this: a festive hall with the legendary Sorting Hat as the centerpiece, begging for photo ops. And don’t miss the newly designed house crests gleaming on stunning stained glass windows.

Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest

Kids will love this fan favorite. Go on a fantastical adventure with an interactive Patronus delightful experience. Then, get ready to uncover legendary creatures like centaurs and Acromantula hiding in the forest, and step inside a replica of Hagrid’s Hut for an adventure you won’t forget!

My youngest loved videos but was mainly enamored with the carpet and chose to experience the magic from the floor (no one batted an eyelash). My oldest enjoyed the entire experience; there were no teenage eye rolls or sighs; he was super involved and happy to finally experience the exhibition. It reminded me that going to sensory-inclusive events and spaces is not only for the sensory-sensitive person but also for the family, who may miss fun experiences, making it a win-win for everyone.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition

50 W 34th St., New York, NY 10001

across the street from Macy’s

Sensory Sundays coming up: May 5, June 2, July 14, and August 4, 2024

9am-11am

Tickets:

Kids (ages 3-15) $32.66

Adults (ages 16 plus) $43.55

Children under 3 free