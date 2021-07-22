See your Favorite Eric Carle Books Come to Life at the Bronx Zoo

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by the Bronx Zoo. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

This summer, take your family on a wildly imaginative journey at Eric Carle’s World of Wildlife at the Bronx Zoo, now through August 29th.

Imagination meets wildlife in this immersive, interactive experience where you can step inside the most popular Eric Carle books like The Very Hungry Caterpillar, The Very Busy Spider, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? and The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse. The whole family will enjoy live performances, interactive experiences, educational songs and games, photo ops and more.

And the magical day doesn’t stop there. While immersed in childhood classics, make sure to visit the incredible wildlife that inspired the stories. After seeing a theatrical book-reading of Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, visit the real-life grizzly bears at the Big Bears exhibit. You might just catch them basking in the sun or splashing around in their pool.

Take photos with larger-than-life illustrations from The Very Hungry Caterpillar, then explore the Butterfly Garden for an up-close view of the transformative process the caterpillars go through to become beautiful butterflies.

You’ll also get the chance to see the US premier of The Very Busy Spider puppet show, then make your way through an exciting larger-than-life spider web maze.

Make sure to visit Eric Carle’s World of Wildlife before the summer’s over, so you can relive fond childhood memories while making new ones with your kids, all while spending a day in nature, connecting with the amazing wildlife at the Bronx Zoo. Reserve your tickets soon, they’re selling out fast!

Photos courtesy of Julie Larsen Maher ©WCS