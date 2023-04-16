Morgan Library and Museum to Host Spring Family Fair in May

As gardens across New York City are blooming with the start of spring, the Morgan Library and Museum’s Garden will once again be open for the season, allowing visitors to explore its beautiful grounds for the second year post-restoration.

To celebrate the season and the return of the Morgan Garden, the museum is hosting a Spring Family Fair on Sunday, May 7, from 2pm to 4pm, where families can experience the historic library and garden while enjoying crafts, live music and readings themed to current exhibitions. From Italian architecture to French theater to contemporary drawings, springtime at the Morgan is fun for all ages! All activities are free with museum admission at the Spring Family Fair, and kids 12 and under enter for free.

A museum and independent research library located in the heart of New York City, the Morgan Library & Museum began as the personal library of financier, collector, and cultural benefactor Pierpont Morgan (commonly known as J.P. Morgan). As early as 1890 Morgan started to assemble a collection of illuminated, literary, and historical manuscripts, early printed books and old master drawings and prints. In 1924 the collection and its many treasures were made available to the public.

Today, the museum welcomes thousands of visitors – including many families and children – to its exhibitions, musical performances, lectures, readings, films, family programs, and tours. The first Saturday of each month, parents of young children are invited to the Morgan for a special library tour and story time. Families can also download free activity guides to make children’s visits more interactive, informative and fun.

“To visit the Morgan is to encounter a remarkable range of works that attest to the highest achievement of human creativity—from drawing and literature to music, photography, rare books, and the arts of the ancient and medieval worlds,” says Museum Director Colin B. Bailey. “The collections, some of the greatest of their kind, include superb examples by such masters as Gutenberg, Michelangelo, Mozart, Jane Austen, Mark Twain, Pablo Picasso, Irving Penn, and Georgia O’Keeffe. Simply put, there is no other museum like the Morgan in New York.”

Admission to Morgan Library & Museum is free for children 12 and under. Student and senior discounts are also available. The museum is located at 225 Madison Avenue and is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:30am to 5pm, and Friday from 10:30am to 7pm. Learn more at themorgan.org.