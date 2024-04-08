MJ On Broadway: An Unbeatable NYC Night Out For The Whole Family

There’s your run-of-the-mill family night, and then there’s family night at MJ. This spring is the perfect time to treat your whole crew to an unexpected and unforgettable fun experience on Broadway.

The four-time Tony Award®-winning “runaway hit” (Peter Marks, The Washington Post) has thrilled over a million audience members worldwide.

Now is your chance to experience this explosive celebration of music and dance with all the people you love!

MJ transports its audience throughout time, bringing memorable moments to life on stage with jaw-dropping levels of detail. From the Jackson 5’s Apollo Theatre performance to Michael’s record-breaking 1980s GRAMMY night and beyond, this epic musical takes audiences on an inspiring journey through the decades with dazzling costumes (the glove! the red jacket!), electrifying lighting, and awe-inspiring sets that viewers of all ages will appreciate. The curtain at the front of the stage even features projections of Jackson’s actual handwritten notes giving the audience an inside look at his unique creative process.

Of course, MJ doesn’t miss a beat on the music front. The show features over 25 of Michael Jackson’s biggest hits, including favorites like “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Man in the Mirror,” “Black or White,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin,’” “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” and Jackson 5 classics including, “I Want You Back” and “ABC.” Whether you grew up watching Michael Jackson or are a brand-new fan, you’ll be on your feet cheering.

And who can forget the iconic dance moves? Not us! The Tony Award®-winning choreography from director Christopher Wheeldon is “the best dancing on Broadway” (Charles Isherwood, Broadway News) filled with moves that will blow you away and have you dancing in the mirror when you get home.

Inspired by Michael’s real-life stage shows and music videos, the MJ’s sets and lights are just as electrifying, perfectly capturing the singer’s showmanship and imagination. The over 400 light fixtures, LED screen, giant mirror display, and unforgettable “toaster” stunt catapulting Michael into the air will leave audiences awe-struck.

If you’re attending with your family, here are some tips:

Listen to some of Michael Jackson’s songs together before the show so you can all share in the excitement.

Be sure to arrive at the theatre early (at least 30 minutes before!) and get snacks and drinks to energize your moves for the 2-hour and 30-minute performance.

While NO photos are allowed during the show, bring your camera and strike your best Michael Jackson pose under the marquee or post a video of the curtain call at the end of the performance.

Iconic songs, explosive moves, and spectacular performances make MJ Broadway’s must-see musical for every generation. So rush to the Neil Simon Theatre at 250 West 52nd Street, New York, NY, and experience the epic energy of MJ with your whole family today.