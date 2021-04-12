Scoop: Master Mandarin this Summer at Planet Han

Planet Han: Mastering Mandarin

Planet Han in Manhattan is open for on-site camp and virtual classes! Click here to learn more about their immersive camp.

They turn language and history into a fun, approachable journey through role-play, hands-on activities, engaging games, art, and crafts. Get your passports ready! Join their Immersion Camp, where your child will learn to speak Mandarin with confidence and “travel” around the globe to experience regional culture and tasty food. They bring ancient China back to life! Other exciting activities include calligraphy, Karate, Chinese movies, grocery shopping, and plenty of outdoor time. All in Mandarin! Their new addition this year: your child can showcase their Chinese by speaking with kids in China and learning first-hand what their daily life is like!

Three sessions from June 28 to August 13; Half-day and full-day options available.

On-site locations: Upper West Side and Upper East Side

Those who prefer to study Chinese in a more traditional setting can join Virtual Chinese School that takes place twice a week in late afternoons, further divided into non-fluent and fluent groups.

