As NYC parents, we all want our children to live and breathe the city like we do, but we also want them to be able to see beyond what’s right in front of them: to grow into global citizens who thrive in diversity of thought, language, and culture. For that reason, we love bilingual education, but these days it can be difficult to find bilingual programs that support our real little ones. Not to mention that these schools can often be expensive. That’s why, when we heard about The École’s Pre-Nursery Program that’s set to open in September 2021, and the additional Financial Aid Budget they are releasing, we knew we had to share!

As you consider your oh-so-many school options for next year, you’ll want to add The École into the mix. If you haven’t already heard about their stellar bilingual education, here’s the rundown: The École is an independent, French-American bilingual school serving an international community of Maternelle-to-Middle School students in New York City’s FlatironDistrict. The École emphasizes not only the adoption of two languages, but the immersion into two cultures, the development of two ways to approach every problem, and the opening up of perspective that allows students to understand and empathize with experiences different from their own.

And did we mention that classes at The École have been onsite and in-person all day, every day since the beginning of September? That’s right! COVID-19 has definitely reshaped the way we go about looking for schools, and knowing the school’s mode of learning– whether virtual, in-person, or hybrid– is a top priority. With social distancing and testing protocols in place, The École has successfully managed to get our kiddos back on campus, and we’re here for it.

From day 1, our little ones are observing and absorbing. With The École’s Pre-Nursery curriculum, children who will be two years old by the end of December 2021 are welcome to begin their bilingual learning. Designed with the needs of little ones and their parents in mind, this Pre-Nursery class will have a maximum of 12 students and two teachers– one native English speaker and one native French speaker– as well as a physical classroom space that caters to sensory development, motor skills, individual care, and sleeping habits. And thanks to a qualified educational team that is trained in the needs of young children, your kid’s first social experiences will be grounded in a framework that guarantees their emotional security.

“This is exciting news for our current families whose siblings can now join The École’s Pre-Nursery class in September, but it is also a great opportunity for new families to join our growing community,” say Philippe and Laurence Roux, The École’s Benefactors. “We are confident this will be a great addition to The École’s offering and that it will give even more children the opportunity to benefit—at the youngest age—from our unique bilingual program!”

Love the idea of bilingual education for your kids but not sure if it will fit into the budget? The École recognizes that with the ever-shifting financial and educational landscape of COVID-19, families may be looking to change their educational plans. That’s why, The École has made additional financial aid available to new applications for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. “This additional financial aid, along with the five full-ride Middle School scholarships that we have awarded for the coming school year, will go a long way in our mission of ensuring that a maximum number of children can benefit from our unique bilingual program,” add Philippe and Laurence Roux.

Curious to learn more about The École and find out if it’s the right fit for your family for the 2021-2022 school year? Visit The École’s online site at theEcole.org or sign up for an Open House!