

There’s so much more to bilingual education than just learning a second language. HudsonWay Immersion School is founded on the understanding that students develop advanced cognitive skills, superior social skills and emotional intelligence, and an enhanced awareness of other cultures, in addition to second language proficiency through immersion.

HudsonWay Immersion School (HWIS), founded in 2005 by local mom Sharon Huang, has grown in reputation as one of the premier language immersion schools in the United States. HWIS has two campuses: a brand new bright and airy facility in Midtown West that just opened for the start of the 2019-20 school year, and one in the education wing of the newly renovated St. Vincent de Paul Church’s school in Stirling, NJ. HWIS offers both Mandarin and Spanish immersion for 200+ students, from little ones as young as 2 years old, eventually through to Grade 8 in 2021.

Starting with the 2’s program at HWIS, children experience 100% of the instructional time in either Spanish or Mandarin, and then as children progress through the upper grades English is added. By middle school 50% of the time is in the target language, 45% of time is in English and 5% is in a third language! Students without a prior background in a language can be successful as 80% of HWIS families do not speak the target language at home.

The benefits of learning subjects in a second language are significant and assessed yearly. Each year HWIS students outscore “monolinguals” nationwide in language arts and math standardized tests. Students enrolled in the HWIS program for four or more years test as above average or gifted in cognitive ability.

Sue Ha, HWIS’s Head of School says about their program, “I’ve seen that immersion students think differently and interact with knowledge differently than monolingual students. When the students learn two or more languages at a young age, they have more courage to take risks. Attributes such as risk taking, persistence, confidence and social emotional IQ are important in the 21st century. HWIS is helping to prepare the next generation of global citizens.”

The learning and fun at HWIS doesn’t stop at the end of the school day. HWIS offers after school language programs, language immersion summer camps and enrichment classes such as chess, robotics and soccer. The second phase of construction in the midtown facility open in 2020 will include a Maker Space, a 1,500 square foot Indoor Gym, a Media Center and Music and Art studios.

To learn more about whether HudsonWay Immersion School might be a great fit for your family, visit HWIS.org to attend one of their upcoming information sessions or to schedule a private tour.

