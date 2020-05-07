Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Contributor: Rachael Sanderson Benz

The Benefits of a Bilingual Education

Progressive parents who wish to give their children a global education are bucking the conventional public school route and enrolling their kids in schools that offer a bilingual education. “Parents who want their children to be diverse and independent thinkers, who are open to the world, choose bilingual education for their children,” says Simone Bruemmer, Ph.D., Head of Lower School at the German International School New York in White Plains. “Cultivating global citizens is part of this type of education. The ability to navigate multiple cultures and languages is an advantage for later in life,” she says.

What is Bilingual Education?

“Students who receive a bilingual education are taught subject matters in two languages,” says Marine Heraud, Director of Admissions at the French-American School of New York (FASNY) in Mamaroneck. Topics such as reading, writing, math, science, literature, and social studies are taught to students in English and French by native speakers of each language at the school. “A true bilingual teaching model goes beyond the mastery of two languages,” says Heraud. “It is based on the acquisition of two cultures, of two thought systems, and of two ways to express one’s ideas,” she says.

“Starting in pre-K, our students ‘live’ both the German and English language through coursework, projects, exchange programs, and their friendships,” agrees Bruemmer. “They move seamlessly between both languages with great ease,” she says.

Who Attends?

According to Thomas Mitchell of Lyceum Kennedy French American School, approximately 85 percent of the school’s students come from homes that speak dual languages. “It is always easier if the child is already in a bilingual environment at home, but it is not a requirement. We have some parents who have chosen a bilingual education for their children simply because they like the French language and culture and want their children to learn two languages,” says Mitchell. As with FASNY, students who attend Lyceum Kennedy are taught curriculum in both English and French beginning from preschool up to high school.

Start Young

There is a resounding agreement by educators that it is best to introduce a child to a dual language program during the preschool years. “Virtually all science on the matter points to the fact that ‘the younger, the better’ is truly the best practice in language acquisition for children,” says Sage. “Children starting at the preschool level have a significant advantage over children starting later than this,” she says.

Advantages

While there are many advantages to enrolling your child in a bilingual program, there are a few drawbacks. Parents expressed that potential students and their families should be aware of the increased homework load due to the dual curriculum and the possibility of having to say goodbye to friends who relocate to another country. By and large, they agreed that these issues seemed small in contrast to the benefits.

Graduates of bilingual programs have the advantage of earning an international degree, which opens the doors for students who may wish to pursue college abroad. Students earn a high school degree from New York as well as a diploma from the country of the second language curriculum they are studying. For example, graduates of the German International School New York earn a New York State High School Diploma and the German International Abitur, which is a high school degree from Germany that facilitates access to universities worldwide.

Educators of dual language programs tout that bilingual students have increased memory — are better thinkers, problem-solvers, have greater focus, score higher on tests, and have more empathy toward others. “Bilingual children excel academically and can more easily navigate multiple cultures,” says Bruemmer.

Academics aside, our experts agree, a bilingual education opens doors both professionally and socially.

