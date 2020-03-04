Scoop: Manhattan Schoolhouse- Warm, Personal and Enriching Childcare, Year-Round!

It’s prime school-search time, and you’re probably overwhelmed with chatter about admission, teacher to student ratios and open houses. We’ll cut straight to the chase for you, by giving you the lowdown on Manhattan Schoolhouse, which is going to tick lots of boxes if you’re looking for a daycare or preschool!

With four convenient locations, you can easily drop your little one off in the morning. There are two locations in Yorkville on the Upper East Side with one offering daycare and the other preschool, universal pre-k and summer camp. The Lenox Hill location on the Upper East Side and the Chelsea location both have daycare and preschool.

Psst…skip to the bottom of this post to learn more about Manhattan Schoolhouse’s Summer Camp (it’s also prime camp-search time)!

Manhattan Schoolhouse is a Reggio Emilia inspired school where every child’s intellectual, emotional, social and moral potential is thoughtfully cultivated in an environment of trust and partnership. We’re big fans of the loving and collaborative atmosphere of the Reggio Emilia approach. Kids are encouraged to use The Hundred Languages, which are methods of expression such as drawing, music and dramatic play.

Every interaction with your child matters to Manhattan Schoolhouse, where kids are free to explore, imagine and create. Manhattan Schoolhouse strives to prepare kids for tomorrow’s world today by generating a safe, respectful and nurturing space for them to feel confident to explore and collaborate with each other.

Dynamic projects are vehicles for learning at Manhattan Schoolhouse, and kids work with open-ended, recyclable materials and various mediums of art. Every classroom has movement activities, music classes and foreign language classes. With a low teacher to student ratio, your kiddo will surely get the attention they need to succeed.

Manhattan Schoolhouse offers full-time, year-round childcare for kids ages 3 to 36 months. Daycare fosters a partnership between parents, children and teachers to best support your kiddo’s developmental growth as an individual and as a member of a community. Preschool is offered for kids ages 3 to 4 and Universal Pre-K for ages 4 to 5.

Registration is also now open for Manhattan Schoolhouse’s Summer Camp for ages 3 to 6. Camp runs Monday-Friday, June 29-August 27, 8:30am-3pm with extended day options. Customize your schedule by choosing from a two-week, four-week or eight-week session. In this all-around camp, kids engage in water play, sports, music, STEAM and more!

To learn more about summer camp, email info@manhattanschoolhouse.com or call 212-879-4400.

To get more info about Manhattan Schoolhouse’s daycare, preschool and Universal Pre-K programs, visit manhattanschoolhouse.com or book a tour today!

