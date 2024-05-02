Queens Summer Specialty Camps & Programs

As summer approaches, you might still be searching for the perfect camp for your child. Summer is about forging memories, forming connections, and cultivating new friendships. We all desire those unforgettable moments for our kids as it’s an opportunity to nurture your child’s passions and introduce them to exciting experiences and thrilling adventures.

Explore our exclusive specialty camps in Arts, STEM, sports, and theatre, conveniently located in and around Queens. They’re worth considering!

Beach Volleyball Summer Camp at QBK Sports

41-20 39th Street, First Floor

LIC N.Y. 11104

718-475-9694

[email protected]

qbksports.com/beach-volleyball-summer-camp-nyc

Calling all youth ages 9 to 16: Learn how to play the best sport this summer! QBK Sports has weekly beach volleyball summer camps for players of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced. The talented coaches will provide personalized instruction and guidance to each student. Juniors will build their bumping, setting, attacking, and serving skills, make new friends, and have a ton of fun! Sports empower youth: instilling values of teamwork, discipline, and resilience that extend far beyond the court. QBK Youth Summer Camp is held in half-day sessions (with options to add extensions). Secure your spot now and join them for an unforgettable summer adventure in LIC, Queens!

PACE University

161 William Street | Financial District

617.997.6569

info@brooklyndebateleague. org

The Brooklyn Debate League brings together kids from across the city to speak their minds on important topics. Learn how to navigate arguments and convince people, then bring those skills to classrooms, interviews, or even in family dynamics.

If you’re the type to test yourself (and impress colleges) they will show you how to compete in tournaments against kids with similar interests. If you’re already competing, their staff of state and national champions will help take you to the next level. Ages: Rising 9th – 12th graders Camp dates: July 15 – July 26 Camp hours: 9am – 5pm Costs: Between $500 – $2500 / 2 weeks (sliding scale)

Camp Level Up

48 Pocono Springs Way East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

[email protected]

camplevelup.com

Camp Level Up is a 1-week sleepaway camp experience for campers entering 4th to 11th grade who want to improve on their gaming skills, all while enjoying the traditional camp activities that a sleepaway camp facility can offer. Located and powered by the team at Pocono Springs – a premiere private sleepaway camp in the Poconos (75 miles from NYC), Camp Level Up offers a hybrid program of esports gameplay and traditional camp activities. Campers spend 50% of their day participating in competitive gaming and the other 50% immersed in an assortment of traditional camp activities including sports, adventure, arts and aquatics/lakefront. Campers of all gaming skill levels are welcome!

NY Kids Club Adventure Summer Camp

Court Square:

44-16 23rd St., 347-382-9829

nypre.com/court-square-ny-preschool

[email protected]

Long Island City:

4545 Center Blvd., 347-448-5802

nypre.com/long-island-city-ny-preschool

[email protected]

nykidsclub.com/activities/camps

Summer 2024 is here, and it is time to head to Paris, France, to participate in the Summer Games Around the World. Each week campers will visit a different country from Peru to Australia, Jamaica, Kenya, Greece, and Japan. Campers will celebrate and learn about different countries through thematic gymnastics, sports, science, art, theatre, dance, architecture, engineering yoga, music, and puppetry. Summer camp is an immersive theatrical experience that will keep campers moving, creating, laughing, and learning all summer long. Campers will not only develop new skills and new friendships, but they will develop an appreciation for cultures around the world and the determination, confidence, and heart it takes to be a champion!

Rose Academy of Ballet

70-11 Austin St., 2nd Fl., Forest Hills

718-520-0207

[email protected]

roseacademyofballet.com/summer-day-program

Rose Academy of Ballet loves introducing children to the excitement of dance! The pre-ballet and tippy toes classes are designed just for children 2- 5yrs. Classes develop physical, social, and cognitive skills with an interactive and fun curriculum! There are many opportunities for students 6 to 18 to increase proficiency and artistry with energetic and creative camps, workshops, and classes year-round. Dedicated, professional staff allow students of all ages and abilities to learn about dance and perform! The studio offers a variety of classes: ballet, jazz, contemporary, tap, hip hop, musical theatre, or classical modern dance! The studio also offers dancers 6 -18 to perform in the studio’s student production of the holiday favorite, “The Nutcracker,” this December.