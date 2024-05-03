Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide

Why Summer Day Camp is So Beneficial for Your Child

By Posted on
Getty Images

Why Summer Day Camp is So Beneficial for Your Child

Are you considering day camp for your child? Sending your child to day camp has so many benefits that go beyond just childcare and your child being outdoors over the summer. From independence to building confidence, a summer spent at day camp will help your child gain important life skills. Here are just a few of the many reasons camp is so beneficial for your child. 

Focus on Social-Emotional Development

As a former high school teacher, Jared Gelb, Director of Ramaquois Day Camp in Rockland County, NY feels that schools are extremely focused on academics and that social-emotional development is often secondary.  “Camp reverses that. We are hyper-focused on the social-emotional growth of a child and less on intellectual growth.  Day camp is where we concentrate on the effort, not the result. Camp gives children the unique opportunity to build self-esteem and confidence in a far less competitive environment than school.”

Getty Images

A Safe Environment to Make Mistakes

Day camps are built specifically for children and are a great learning environment for them. “Camp is a place for children to feel comfortable in their environment, be themselves and find out new things about themselves,” explains Jason Samuel, Director of The Nature Place Day Camp in Rockland County, NY. “It’s also a wonderful place to make mistakes and learn that it’s ok to make mistakes because you are in a caring and nurturing environment.  Whether you strike out at making a friend or on the baseball diamond, there are people to support you and get you back into the game or chatting with a new potential friend.” 

Resilience & Independence 

Children build important skills while participating in camp activities like swimming, ninja courses and arts & crafts. “Children gain self-confidence by trying new activities.  We set them up to achieve but they do have failures in a safe environment which is part of life,” explains Tom Coffey, Director of Southampton Camp & Club. “We are a nurturing environment; however, we also want campers to learn how to do things on their own without the help of mom or a nanny.  Campers are learning to use a spoon and fork at lunch, to clean up after themselves at meals and to walk from A to B to get to their activities.”

PsstFree Kid and Family Activities in NYC: 10 Free Things to do this Week

Build Confidence While Trying New Activities 

Samuel says that kids are exposed to a variety of new activities at day camp.  “Your child may come to camp with no interest in archery, cooking or rock climbing and suddenly, a passion is ignited in them that they never knew about.  And when a child learns a new skill without their parent around, they are building both independence and confidence because they did it on their own.” Gelb adds that day camp offers children the opportunity to have a well-rounded experience which can be hard to do during the school year.  “Even if your child is athletic and focused on sports at home, camp gives you the opportunity to learn new passions like creative arts or the ropes course or maybe something like music or dance that you may not necessarily turn to because most kids don’t have the time.  Camp does this inherently because these activities are part of the program.” 

Learn to Be Part of a Group 

Being part of a team or a group is an important skill that children will need as they get older, whether in high school, college or in the workplace. “Day camp offers an incredible and unique opportunity to be part of a group and for children to feel like they are a part of something special,” says Gelb. “Kids learn how to interact with others who they may not otherwise interact with.  This allows kids to develop a sense of camaraderie and interpersonal skills which can sometimes get lost in school when kids are being taught to just sit and listen.  All day, campers are together in a group, talking at lunch or around the arts & crafts table, developing social skills.”   

Day camp is a place where children’s social education takes place and where kids can explore new interests in a safe and warm environment. After just one summer at day camp, you will be amazed at the personal growth your child has gained! 

About the Author

Jess Michaels

For over 14 years, Jess Michaels has been the Director of Communications for the American Camp Association, NY and NJ, a not for profit organization dedicated to enhancing the summer camp experience. Jess loves everything summer camp. Prior to joining the American Camp Association, New York and New Jersey, Jess was the Associate Director of Publicity for the publishing company Penguin Young Readers Group and started her PR career working at the PBS Station Thirteen/WNET. Jess has two daughters, both who spend their summers at camp. When not publicizing camp, Jess enjoys spending time with friends and family, going to the beach, traveling, running and skiing.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

New York Society of Play Summer Camp and Classes

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Summer Game Camp&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;There are many who do not feel safe sending their children back out into the world with summer camp, this year. To serve those parents and keep the children connected and stimulated during this challenging time, we are offering NYSP Digital Summer Camp. The name of the game with NYSP Summer Camp is community. We have made a large effort to make our camp feel like a living space, with features including &amp;ndash;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- Role-Playing games familiar and new, led by our master storytellers!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- Enriching electives such as Chess, World Building, Character Acting, Crafts, Drawing, and more!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- Discussion and media screening rooms during lunch!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- A digital campus!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;- Moderated chat hours!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Join us for a summer of games, friends, and more!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Mon - Fri 10am - 2:30pm&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Roleplay Expeditions: Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;No experience is required to join one of our Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons games. Our game masters have pre-made character sheets, so you&#039;ll be able to start playing the game right away! We adapt the rules of traditional Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons to make them more approachable to children of various ages. Battle in dungeons, search for relics, and make new friends in our one-of-a-kind Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons workshop!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Public games meet once per week, with different groups every time. Private games meet 1 to 2 times per week with the same group of kids. Since the players and the storyteller in the group are consistent, this enables us to tell epic tales of adventure together!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons Junior&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;No experience is required to join one of our drop-in Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons games. Our Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons Jr. game provides a D&amp;amp;D storytelling experience without character sheets. Battle in dungeons, search for relics, and make new friends in our one-of-a-kind Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons workshop! A great way to introduce young children to D&amp;amp;D so they can eventually move onto the main game.&lt;/p&gt;

Manhattan Mandarin

&lt;p&gt;Manhattan Mandarin runs the Mandarin after-school programs at over 40 schools&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;nationwide, including St. Bernard&#039;s, Chapin, Allen-Stevenson, and Buckley. Whether&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;in schools, students&#039; homes, in the office, online, or on our beloved China trips, our&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;teachers and tutors have helped hundreds of students of all ages master the Mandarin&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;language on their own unique paths to fluency. Our philosophy has always been to&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;make private lessons and classes perfectly tailored for each individual student. We&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;look forward to working with you.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Jamie Keyte, Founder&lt;/p&gt;

A-Game Sports

&lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;A-Game Sports is a premier provider of sports camps, programming and instruction for kids of all ages ranging from toddlers to teens. As an instructional and recreational youth sports facility, our goal is to make athletics a rewarding experience for all kids. A-Game Sports is located in New Rochelle, NY, and offers camps, lessons, customized programs for more than 10 sports and rental space for private events. A-Game Sports was founded in 2013 by two guys who decided that it was time to do what they truly love in life. Since then, we&#039;ve made the ideology of fusing hard work and fun into a reality. Our dedicated staff of professional coaches share their enthusiasm with kids of all ages and skill levels that take part in our programs.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;With turfed fields for soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and flag football, batting cages and tunnels for baseball and softball, and various basketball programs, A-Game Sports is one of the premiere sports facilities for kids and adults of any age. Aspiring athletes and fitness enthusiasts will benefit from our many strength and conditioning programs, while children new to sports will learn skills and techniques within their chosen sport, all while having a great time and keeping the game fun.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family May 2024

Related Articles