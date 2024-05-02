Mother’s Day Teas Around New York City 2024

It’s almost Mother’s Day and there is no one in the universe that is better than your super mom. We cannot think of a better way to celebrate leading ladies on their big day than with a royal tea party. Enjoy the elegant, charming and heartwarming family tradition of a Mother’s Day Tea at these favorites.

Locations in Manhattan

Alice’s Tea Cup is a very family-friendly and whimsical spot for a magical Mother’s Day tea party. This cute Alice in Wonderland themed tea house welcomes kids of all ages with fairy wings and a sprinkle of magic pixie dust and tea service for the whole family.

There is an extensive Mad Hatter Tea Party menu for the grown-ups and a special Wee Tea for wee ones, featuring kid-favorite delicacies like grilled cheese and chicken fingers plus their special, homemade baby food. Moms and mom figures will love that Alice’s will be giving out Mother’s Day poems with a flower to each mom.

75 Rockefeller Plaza Floor 1, New York, NY

This year, American Girl Place New York is hosting an American Girl Memories with Mom event on May 11 and 12 in celebration of Mother’s Day. Families will enjoy an extra special Mother’s Day tiered tea party that is extra sweet from start with cinnamon buns to finish with a flower pot dessert.

Kids of all ages (and their dolls) will love every bite. Moms will love that you get a special American Girl goody bag with a fun memory-game table activity, a doll tote to put your game pieces in, and a craft to assemble. Plus, fresh flowers will be handed out to guests. $38 per guest

Locations in Brooklyn

This Mother’s Day Brooklyn High Low invites families to a tea service dedicated entirely to celebrating the incredible women in our lives. In the spirit of Mother’s Day, they will exclusively serve their esteemed “Heights” tea service, ensuring a premium experience, at both the Prospect Heights and The Parlour in Park Slope locations.

There will also be a special toast to honor all leading ladies: tea service will commence with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine to toast to their love and dedication.

Guests will enjoy the Grand Tier complete with unlimited tea indulgence, freshly baked English scone with luscious jam and creamy clotted cream, and a pucker up lemon curd. Moms will love the assortment of tea sandwiches served in their vintage sitting rooms or garden patio. Reservations are essential. $70 per person

611 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Tea Room offers a cozy afternoon tea for Mother’s Day at three different time slots. Mothers and motherly figures are sure to love the three tiered tray filled with pastries and sandwiches and three selections of tea from their menu.

Everyone will love that the tiered tray has delectable pieces of homemade blueberry waffles, yummy shortbread cookies shaped like the Notorious BIG, macarons, chicken salad finger sandwiches, cucumber finger sandwiches, chicken or vegan wrap, and mini cupcakes and tea. $60 per person

251 E 82nd St, New York, NY

Kings’ Carriage House will host a special Mother’s Day High Tea. Moms will love the signature Afternoon Tea Menu in their honor enhanced with special touches and a lovely selection of luxurious entrees to indulge all the moms. For young guests they are offering a special Children’s’ Tea Box.

It features specialties like cream cheese and jam thumbprints and cinnamon toast hearts that are accompanied by a carrot soup and grilled cheese stars along with scones and delicious desserts. The charming carriage house offers a regal afternoon tea that leading ladies will love. $39.95 per child and $69 per adult

56 Irving Pl, New York, NY

Lady Mendel’s Tea Salon offers a special six-course prix fixe menu in their chic tea salon. Moms will love the setting in a Georgian brownstone in Gramercy Park with a regal ambiance and matching tea service. While their normal afternoon tea is five courses, they always have a sixth for Mother’s Day.

They are also offering their popular tea pairing for the Mother’s Day menu which has a different tea served with each course and includes a glass of wine, a mimosa, or a bellini per person. $125 per person

Madame Sweet

6319 39th Ave, Woodside, NY

Chef Annie Phinphantthakul has taken her love of Western style afternoon tea, confections, and home style Thai cooking to create a new concept, Madame Tea.

Moms will love the East Meets West Tea service that features savory items like Thai Green Curry Chicken salad finger sandwiches, Thai Curry Puffs, and Khanom Jeeb Nok along with whimsical bird shaped dumplings which were a favorite of Thailand’s King Rama II.

Sweets include jewel toned Thai Khanom Chan, layered with pandan and coconut jelly; Foi Thong, a specialty of rich egg yolks drizzled with sugar syrup that is served at Thai weddings; and Western style desserts, including macarons, cupcakes, and fruit tarts. $39.99 per person

15 E 13th St, New York, NY

Patesserie Fouet will host their everyday tea for Mother’s Day featuring finger sandwiches, petit sweets, afternoon tea cakes and tea, of course. Chef Yoshie Shirakawa and her team invite Moms to indulge in their unique interpretation on conventional cuisine in a patisserie by day and dessert bar by night.

Serving a variety of sweets, beverages, and savory items, families will love that the menu includes gluten free, dairy free, and vegan offerings to accommodate different dietary restrictions. Just in time for Mother’s Day they are also launching a new and fabulous Chamomile Mango Mousse Cake. $50 per person

768 5th Ave, New York, NY

There’s no place like The Plaza for a “Mommy and Me Tea” in the stunning Palm Court. Families will make unforgettable Mother’s Day memories as it’s the perfect blend of love, family, and sumptuous cuisine.

The selection of the finest blends and finger sandwiches and sweets will have you savoring every sip and bite under the iconic stain glass dome. The Eloise Children’s Tea complete with pink lemonade and a sophisticated junior menu is a fan favorite and as they say, a happy child is a happy mother.

Locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island

Prince Tea House’s food with heart and made with love is a wonderful choice for a tea party this Mother’s Day. The Asian-European afternoon tea spot with multiple locations in Queens and across NYC is a wonderful taste of joy this Mother’s Day.

Moms will love the fresh teas imported from France and unique culinary creations and that their goal is to offer a total experience of dining pleasure and relaxation in an atmosphere that is both elegant and cozy. $35 per person