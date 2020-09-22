Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Scoop- Cratejoy’s Creative Activities for Kids Featured Collection

Looking to get creative with your kiddos at home? We recommend Cratejoy’s Creative Activities for Kids! This featured collection has everything you need to turn your home into a classroom for creativity and imagination. Especially since blended learning has become the “new normal”, little ones need a space for educational fun that doesn’t involve a screen.

What we love about these monthly subscription boxes are the oh-so-many options offered. For your little girl, check out the Petite Princess Box that includes fairytale story cards, princess themes, and plenty of accessories. Another one of our favorites is the Superpower Academy, an award-winning subscription with STEM, social & emotional learning, and literacy hands-on projects and books.

Each month, your kiddo will receive one of these exhttps://www.newyorkfamily.com/scoop-cratejoy-for-my-self-care-win/citing boxes full of crafty & creative surprises, such as art supplies, coloring pages, toys, recipe cards, and so much more. Each box is unique, and there’s boxes for all ages and interests. Crazy about Cratejoy’s Creative Activities for Kids like we are? Browse the collection and choose the box that’s right for your family!

Psst..check out our post on Cratejoyfor My Self-Care Win!

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.