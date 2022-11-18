‘The Santa Clauses’ Winter Wonderland Comes To NYC Just in Time for the Holidays

Dash over to the Watermark, located on Pier 15, for “The Santa Clauses” Winter Wonderland and visit the North Pole while staying right here in NYC. Kids of all ages are welcome and will love his new and exciting 10,000-square-foot outdoor bar and restaurant filled with holiday spirit and everything nice.

Walk down candy cane lane and step right into this winter wonderland. Pick your path to seasonal delights like the Hot Cocoa Station, Santa’s Workshop, The Living Room, Santa’s Sleigh, and The North Pole Snow Globe. The adorable Gingerbread House Bar has delicious hot cocoa (extra marshmallows are readily available) and is also stocked with seasonal treats and drinks like naughty-or-nice eggnog, holiday hot toddy, and mulled wine. Sip your seasonal beverage of choice in Santa’s Living Room where visitors cozy up in an armchair and admire the larger than life Santa sculpture that doubles as a fireplace.

Kids will enjoy Santa’s Workshop where they can tinker, help him make toys, and admire the work of his elves. After some hard work, enjoy some play time (and photo opps), taking in the illuminated Christmas trees, candy canes, giant ornaments, and best of all, the larger-than-life, giant North Pole Snow Globe. It’s so festive and fun that you’ll wish you could jump inside.

At the end of the candy cane lane, families will find Santa’s Sleigh inviting them for a ride. Hop on in the sled and admire the picture perfect panoramic views around you. Smile for the most beautiful snap with the Manhattan Bridge and city skyline and sights illuminated behind you in the background. If you’re lucky, Santa may even crash your photo!

Be sure to snag a resy for a heated glass house and enjoy a seasonal special menu.

These private and semi-private glass houses are available for reservations and an additional food menu, including Santa’s s’mores, Rudolph’s truffle ravioli, baked mac ‘n’ cheese, Santa’s snack cones and more. Kids are sure to love the mac ‘n’ cheese served in ice cream cones. The experience will also offer a signature Santa’s Brunch every Saturday and Sunday throughout December.

Presented by Bucket Listers and in partnership with Disney+, NYC’s new and magical holiday attraction is inspired by the new series, ‘The Santa Clauses.’ Families should note that this is primarily an outdoor activity so dress warm and bundle up to take a wonderful walk in this winter wonderland now through January 15 by visiting https://bucketlisters.com/event/the-santa-clauses-winter-wonderland

The Deets:

Where: “The Santa Clauses” Winter Wonderland

Watermark @ Pier 15

When: Through January 15, 2022

Multiple times per day are available.

Details: Starting at $25 a person. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.