Holiday Road Trips for NYC Families

The holiday season is fast approaching, New Yorkers! While there’s nothing prettier than NYC during the holidays, we know that it can get overwhelming.

Whether you’re looking for a family excursion into the countryside or for some holiday shopping spots no one else will hit, we’ve rounded up all you need to start planning a holiday road trip for the whole family. You’re sure to find fun things to do and beautiful wintry scenes wherever you go!

Psst… need gift inspiration? Be sure to check out any of our many holiday gift guides for all ages: 4-8 year olds, 8+ year olds and tweens to teens!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stowe, Vermont (@gostowe)

Looking for the perfect snowy background for family photos? Head up to Vermont for a picturesque holiday road trip! Make a stop in Burlington and wander Church Street for a Hallmark moment, and be sure to check out the Church Street marketplace for holiday gift shopping.

From there, iconic Stowe is less than an hour drive away. This whimsical village has ice skating, skiing, lodges and restaurants for you to enjoy the winter season and cozy up by the fire together. Choose from among a great selection to stay for a few days.

If you are looking to add one more stop to your trip, head south to Weston. Check out the quaint Vermont Country Store for more holiday shopping and enjoy the coziness of this classic small town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Cape Cod (@visitcapecod)

Want to bypass the crowded typical holiday haunts? Take a drive up Route 6A in Cape Cod! You’ll see the surreal sight of snow between sand dunes and take in beautiful views of lighthouses against the winter sky.

Travel up the coast for a stop in Provincetown, whose famous Lobster Pot Tree you can admire after Nov. 26.

You can also visit the Pilgrim Monument and partake in fun holiday events like the Holly Folly from Dec. 2 to 4 or the Outer Cape Chorale Concert on Dec. 9 and 10! Head down to Chatham for more fun, like the massive holiday wreath lighting or the Chatham Christmas Stroll from Dec. 9 to 11.

Take a trip through Norman Rockwell country in Pennsylvania and New York this season! Start your trip in Bradford, PA, for a horse drawn carriage ride through Main Street as you pass by beautiful vintage homes.

From there, head north to drive through the snow-covered evergreen forests of Allegany State Park and take in a short hike if the weather is good!

Looking to make this trip a family tradition? Consider membership at HoliMont in Ellicottville, North America’s largest private ski resort. Members and their guests can enjoy unparalleled access to the slopes during the holiday season.

“New York’s greatest northeast journey” is the perfect trip for your family this holiday season! While the entire drive is beautiful, the stretch from Waterford to Whitehall is especially breathtaking.

Does your family love Hamilton? On this trip, you will be able to see the site of Alexander Hamilton and Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton’s wedding at Saratoga National Historical Park! Take this trip early in the season and catch the Waterford Christmas Parade on Nov. 26.

If you have birdwatchers in the family, keep an eye out for the dark-eyed junco, evening grosbeak, and the purple finch this time of year, as this route is part of the Atlantic Flyway. Winter also means this is a popular route for ice fishing excursions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape May Official IG (@visitcapemay)

Looking to stay closer to home for a road trip? Head down the Jersey Shore this holiday season! Cape May is popular during the holidays for its tree lightings, outdoor shopping village and trolley rides – complete with Victorian holiday ghost tales.

Stay at the historic Congress Hall hotel and experience the Winter Wonderland starting Nov. 25.

As you make your way back up the coast, stop in Asbury Park for its famous Holiday Bazaar. Keep an eye out for the many holiday concerts and benefits going on during the season while you’re here.