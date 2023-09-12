Rosh Hashanah Events Roundup

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is coming up later this month. Check out some of the excellent events and resources that the Jewish community in New York City have organized for the Holiday.

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

In Front Of 40 West 22nd Street, Flatiron District

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 4:30 – 6:30 pm

All ages

Free admission

Get ready for Rosh Hashanah with live music by The Noah Solomon Klezmer Band, cultural booths, kosher foods, inflatables, games, crafts, face painting, Bubble House, balloon art, photo booth, High Holiday Canvas Art By world renowned “Moully Art,” and more.

Congregation Rodeph Sholom, 7 West 83rd Street, Upper West Side

Saturday, Sept. 16, 8:45 – 9:30 am

Ages 0-5

$18; free for children

Family sing-along services for Rosh Hashanah that are short and sweet – just like the participants. Join Congregation Rodeph Sholom for singing, dancing, stories, shofar-blowing, community connections, and more.

East End Temple, 245 East 17 Street, Gramercy

Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 am ages 0-5; 10 am ages 6-11; 2 pm family service

Free

Advanced registration required

East End Temple is proud to host some of “The Best Kid-Friendly Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur Celebrations in New York.” They are free of charge, joyful, and a place where kids can be kids. All Young Family and Family Services will be available in person and online.

Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers St., Tribeca

Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 am – 12:30 pm

Ages 0-12

Tickets start at $36

Inspired by this year’s theme, “HAVAYA: Everpresence,” Lab/Jr. explores what it is to be in this world, with timeless wonder and curiosity. Playing in the Mystery of it all, we become the visionaries for a more just and kind world together.

The morning begins with two musical interactive rituals – in person and online for families with children of all ages. Director of Family Education and Kiddie rocker Shira Kline and Raising the Bar Director and celebrated musician Naomi Less lead these gatherings for a soulful start to the day.

Children then break off into age-appropriate groups for art, exploration, and play led by our team of talented educator artists.

The 92nd Street Y , 1395 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side

Saturday, Sept. 16, 25, 9:30 am.

Ages 0-6

Bring your whole family for a soulful and energetic High Holiday celebration, led by Rebecca Schoffer, Director of Jewish Family Engagement, and a live band!

Sing, dance and welcome the new year in this meaningful and joyful service, filled with traditional and contemporary music, dancing, reflection, playful movement and creative prayer.

Helen Mills Theater, 137-139 W 26th St, Downtown Manhattan

Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 am – 12 pm

Ages 0-12

$275 for families with one adult; $350 for families with two adults.

Emanu-El Downtown, the satellite campus of Temple Emanu-El in Chelsea, is offering Rosh Hashanah services tailored for families with young children.

There are two services: one for families with children ages 0-4 and one for families with children in grades K-7. A festive reception with family activities will follow.

The Riverside Church, 490 Riverside Drive, Morningside Heights

Saturday, Sept. 16, 25, 10:30 am – 2 pm.

Ages 4-10

$30; free for members

The City Congregation for Humanistic Judaism will be hosting dynamic children’s services alongside the family-friendly adult services. Children will participate in a short High Holiday service including readings and songs linked to the themes of the holidays.

Following the service, children will participate in holiday-themed activities such as crafts, games, puzzles, and story read-alouds while sharing a snack provided by TCC.

The Tisch Building at CMOM, 212 West 83rd St, Upper West Side

Sunday, Sept. 17, 10 am – 5 pm.

All ages

$16.75

Celebrate Rosh Hashanah with your very own Shofar (ram’s horn) and learn about the traditions of this holiday! Plus, sculpt a little bee and make a beehive home for it while exploring the tradition of enjoying honey – a symbol of hope to make this year the sweetest one yet.

Bronx

Bronx Jewish Center, 900 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx

Sept. 16-17, Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 am.

All ages

Free

Children are invited to take part in special Rosh Hashanah services with learning, fun and games, and activities.

Queens

Temple Torah of Little Neck, 5427 Little Neck Parkway, Little Neck

Sept. 16-17, Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

RSVP online

Bring your kids to Temple Torah for Rosh Hashanah Services! There will be an exciting Junior Congregation featuring art projects, games, stories, and prayers.

Ralph Demarco Park, Shore Blvd, Astoria

Sunday, Sept. 17, 10 – 11:30 am

All ages

Free

Register in advance

Bring your blankets and chairs to this special Tashlich service which will include Torah Learning followed by a related art project.. Feel free to bring a picnic or snacks if you’d like to spend more of the afternoon in the park!

Long Island

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 4 – 6:30 pm

All ages

$15

Get ready for the New Year by hopping from stand to stand while you taste, cook, design, & more!

Location Provided Upon RSVP

Sept. 16-17, Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 – 11:45 am & 12 – 1:30 pm

All ages

Free

Children are invited to a special Rosh Hashanah Program designed just for them! They’ll enjoy a fun and interactive service with snacks, games, prizes, and activities.

Chabad of Brookville

Sept. 16-17, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 12:30 pm.

All ages

Free for children; Suggested donation of $150 for adults

RSVP Online

Celebrate Rosh Hashanah at this Special Children Services featuring prayers, stories, songs, and the opportunity to learn about the holidays.

The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy. Dix Hills

Sept. 16-17, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 1 pm.

All ages

Suggested donation: $75 child; $150 adult.

The Rosh Hashanah children’s service and program will include prayer, stories, snacks and a brief service with the blowing of the Shofar on Sunday.