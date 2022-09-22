Pumpkinfest Returns Saturday, October 8th

Court Street’s celebration of all things autumnal is back and better than ever! This family friendly Pumpkinfest is an annual community event started by Mazzone Ace Hardware in 2005. Due to the pandemic, the event was canceled for the previous two years. On October 8, the event returns to its home on 4th place between Court and Clinton Streets.

At this year’s Pumpkinfest, families can expect games, activities, clowns, live music, seasonal food, raffles, a photo booth, and much much more. And, of course, there will be pumpkins. “We’ll have thousands of pumpkins for people to decorate on the spot or take home,” says event organizer and Ace Hardware Store Manager Elizabeth Civiletti.

Originally, Pumpkinfest encompassed a few tables for pumpkin carving and coloring. “About 10 minutes after the first event started, we realized we needed a much bigger venue,” said Matt Mazzone.

Over the years, Pumpkinfest has grown in size and scope, developing a purpose-driven agenda. In 2013, The Mazzone Family partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network and its local affiliate, the Cohen Children’s Medical Center, to help provide children with life-saving medical help. Matt Mazzone estimates that over 3,000 people attended the last Pumpkinfest in 2019, which raised more than $10,000 for the charity in about six hours.

Mazzone expects this year’s Pumpkinfest to be the best yet. “We have been fortunate to be joined by some amazing partners like Ace Hardware, Benjamin Moore, Big Green Egg, and the Cohen Children’s Medical Center, as well as local merchants like Via-Roma Pizza, and B&D Plumbing.

In addition to having a great time, the families that attend and sponsors alike can feel good about Pumpkinfest’s mission. The Children’s Miracle Network is a non-profit that helps more than 10 million children each year. 100% of donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and emotional support for families during difficult hospital stays, as well as financial assistance for families in need.

Pumpkinfest will run from 10 am to 4 pm on October 8th. More information is available by calling (718) 624-8494. Mazzone Ace Hardware is a third-generation family-owned and operated local business that has been serving the Brooklyn community for more than 72 years.