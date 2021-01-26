NYC Winter Bucket List for Families in 2021

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

NYC Winter Bucket List

We have a NYC winter bucket list ready for your family! Whether you are looking for a snowy day adventure or plan to stay cozy indoors, we have you covered with activities and new openings coming to NYC during these chillier months.

Winter is in full swing, so it’s time to bring out your winter boots, warmest coats, and favorite long-sleeved shirts to enjoy the cold weather. If you’re wanting to squeeze in more adventures during the winter season, why not take them snow tubing? See these snow tubing spots near NYC!

Need a winter getaway? Take a ski trip with your family in Upstate New York. There are a ton of ski resorts and ski slopes to choose from, so we rounded up our top picks. Many of the resorts have gentle slopes and “ski school” for kids and adults, so no prior ski experience is necessary to have some family fun. We’ve even included the updated COVID-19 policies for each resort so that you can know ahead of time what to expect. See our full list of nearby ski resorts!

89 South St.

Open daily Monday – Wednesday 12 pm – 10 pm & Thursday – Sunday 11 am – 10 pm

Reservations required

Outdoor dining is going to be limited this winter season but The Greens is making it possible and comfortable in their cozy rooftop cabins. Enjoy your own personal cabin equipped with a heated floor plan, Molekule air purifier, on-site contactless food and beverage purchasing, virtual fireplace, views of NYC, and more! Most of all you can enjoy their delicious menu of seasonal food and drinks such as cheese fondue, truffle grilled cheese, hot buttered rum, and much more. There is even a kids menu for your little ones — perfect for the whole family. New dates are released every Monday at 10 am for the following week’s reservations.

Just when you thought you wouldn’t get to enjoy your Serendipity treats for quite some time, Serendipity3’s Chef Joe Calderone is sharing his recipe for the iconic Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. So get the family together, grab your aprons, and get ready for sweet and sugary goodness, right in the comfort of your own home! Make sure to get out Serendipity’s hot chocolate recipe.

Indoor waterparks can be enjoyed all year long and provide the perfect escape for winter weather. If you and your family are looking for a little bit of an adventure or want to take a break from the cold, check out these nine, indoor waterparks near New York City.

200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Opening February 12

The Brooklyn Museum’s new exhibition, KAWS: WHAT PARTY, will open on February 12. Mark your calendars and bring the whole family to see KAWS’ first major New York City survey!

The NYPL has launched “Story Line,” a weekly storytime that can be accessed over the phone for all young readers, including those without internet access. Children can once again experience the joy of storytime over the phone. It’s as simple as dialing-in and then hearing a librarian’s voice recording of a new children’s story.

111 N. 12th St./23rd Floor

Monday -Friday: 2 – 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday 12 pm – 10 pm

Lace up your skates and head to The William Vale for a rooftop skating experience! Head up to the 23rd floor where you can see sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline and glide across the Vale Rink, a sustainable and synthetic ice rink that is not temperature dependant so you can skate any time! Sessions are limited to 10 guests per time slot.