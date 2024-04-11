Long Island Special Child New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
10 Spring Outdoor Dining Spots in New York City

Hancock Street in the West Village (Credit: Evan Sung)

There’s nothing quite like spring in New York City, and there’s no shortage of restaurants offering delicious food for the whole family. Enjoy the warm weather and some of the best food the city has to offer at these spring outdoor dining locations around NYC!

And outdoor dining isn’t just limited to tables on the street anymore. Our roundup includes sleek patios, lush backyard spaces, stunning rooftop views and even a historic ship! These restaurants are taking al fresco dining to new levels in more ways than one. 

Relax at these restaurants’ outdoor spaces while dining on seasonal favorites from a variety of global cuisines. Who knows? You might find a new favorite outdoor dining spot!

ATLA Noho

372 Lafayette St, New York, NY

This all-day Mexican eatery in NoHo has reinstated outdoor seating. Sit on the patio and enjoy totops, salsas, housemade guacamole, salads and, of course, a variety of tacos. It’s the perfect spot if you’re looking for an elevated take on Mexican food favorites. 

Fish Cheeks

55 Bond St, New York, NY

Sample from Fish Cheeks’s family style menu while relaxing on their sprawling, vibrant patio. Signature dishes on the menu include a crispy rice salad and pork and coconut crab curry. 

FOB Brooklyn

271 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY

FOB boasts a lush, green outdoor backyard  patio where you and your family can enjoy delicious Filipino fare. Their mouthwatering menu selections include overnight chicken adobo, sizzling bistek and pugita salad. 

Hancock Street

257 6th Ave, New York, NY

People watch in the West Village while sitting comfortably on Hancock’s Streets spacious 58-seat patio. Their Austrian-inspired menu features a variety of springtime plates, like lobster linguine with tomato and tarragon. 

Laser Wolf

97 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn NY

There’s not much that can beat a rooftop dinner with a view of the Manhattan skyline, and that’s exactly what Laser Wolf offers. Come for the scenery at the top of the Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg, stay for unbeatable Israeli dishes by chef Michael Solomonov. 

Lure Fishbar

142 Mercer St, New York, NY

Fashioned out of an old shipping container, Lure Fishbar’s 50-seat covered patio is the perfect spot in SoHo for seafood. Eat fish from their raw bar menu, sushi rolls, fish entrees and more. 

Miss Lily’s 7A Cafe

109 Avenue A, New York, NY

With its colorful exterior and beach shack vibe, you won’t be able to miss Miss Lily’s 7A Cafe near Tompkins Square Park! Miss Lily’s offers modern Jamaican fare, like jerk chicken, traditional curry goat stew and West Indian curry vegetable roti. 

Pilot

Pier 6 Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn, NY

Few dining options in New York City are as unique as Pilot, a seasonal oyster bar on a historic racing boat at Pier 6. While not open for the season yet, they are currently open for reservations starting April 22. 

Rule of Thirds

171 Banker St, Brooklyn, NY

Greenpoint’s Rule of Thirds offers creative Japanese comfort food options in a cozy and relaxing setting. The interior’s modern design extends into their outdoor patio space, which is sure to provide a serene experience for all.

They’re an unbeatable spot if you’re looking for sweet and fluffy Japanese souffle pancakes. Savory options include tuna sashimi, house silken tofu and smoked pork ribs. 

Shukette

230 9th Ave, New York, NY

Dine on Mediterranean favorites in the heart of Chelsea. Shukette is a vibrant restaurant just steps away from the High Line, where you and your family can enjoy dishes from Chef Ayesha Nurdjaja. Menu highlights include whipped feta, shawarma spiced fries and grass-fed steak shish kebab. 

