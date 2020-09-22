Sponsored: Organic Kid Food Meals With Little Spoon New Plates Service

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This is a sponsored post carefully chosen from New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.

We are now entering into another school year, and if last year was a bit of a crash course, this year, it is game on.

One of the biggest challenges while being home living the remote life has been feeding the kids. Sure, I can throw them a can of mystery soup for their lunch, but we all know more than ever, nutrition is essential.

But praise the food gods for Little Spoon, the only food I could get my youngest to eat when he was a wee one, has introduced new Plates designed for toddlers and big kids. And much like their popular 100% organic baby food that got us through some rough feeding periods, you’ll find organic hidden veggies and superfoods in every bite. The sneaky aspect is right up my alley, especially for the 4-year-old who is returning to in-person school and is extremely picky—he’ll never know when he’s digging into Little Spoon’s Mac and Three Cheese that there’s invisible organic butternut squash and carrots mixed into the sauce. I am counting on Plates such as Cauli Croquettes with Veggie Millet Tots and Roasted Carrots and Chicken Super Nuggets with Sweet Potato Carrot Poppers and Broccoli (love the names of these dishes!) to help me save time this busy school year. I will also win the best parent award with the teachers as the meals only take two minutes or under to heat up.

Like most parents, I am working while juggling more than one could ever imagine, and there have been a few early evenings when I have worked past dinner time. I will be counting on Little Spoon’s new Plates for those evenings to get dinner on the table. My oldest will love the Chicken Pot Stickers with Veggie and Quinoa Stir Fry and Steamed Edamame and Chicken Teriyaki with Quinoa “Fried Rice”. Did I mention that all meals start at under $5 and are made with antibiotic & hormone-free protein and no preservatives, artificial sugar or anything artificial? This is how I cook, so having a meal service that serves healthy and nutritional meals for my family is precisely what I need.

What meals can I find on Little Spoon’s new Plates menu??

Mac And Three Cheese with Invisible Butternut Squash and Carrots Spinach and Cheese Ravioli with Veggie Marinara Sauce Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs with Steamed Broccoli Breakfast Scramble with Egg, Sweet Potato, Turkey and Quinoa Chicken Teriyaki with Quinoa “Fried Rice” Chicken with Power Breading with Sweet Potato Mash and Green Beans Chicken Super Nuggets with Sweet Potato Carrot Poppers and Broccoli Chicken Pot Stickers with Quinoa Veggie Stir Fry and Edamame Beet Superfood Sliders with Sweet Potato Carrot Poppers and Peas Cheesy Black Bean Pupusas with Veggie Spanish Rice Cauli Croquettes with Veggie Millet Poppers and Carrots Broccoli Bites with Sweet Potato Carrot Poppers and Green Beans BBQ Chicken with Cheesy Corn Grits and Peas Turkey Taco Bowl with Veggie Spanish Rice Creamy Cauli Alfredo Pasta with Kale Turkey Meatballs Breakfast Rice Balls with Sweet Potato mash Turkey Kale Sliders with Millet Poppers and Carrots Three Cheese Tortellini with Kale Pesto Southwest Chicken Fajita Bowl with Veggie Spanish Rice Gluten-Free Cauliflower Gnocchi with Veggie Marinara Sauce Chicken Super Nuggets with Sweet Potato Mash and Peas



Check out their full menu here.

Did I mention they are ON it when it comes to sauces? Here is their sauce roundup—healthy takes on classics, without the additives found in grocery store brands:

Veggie Ketchup Honey Mustard Soy Glaze



How do you check out their meal plans and order?

It is easy, go here!

If you’re looking for an easy way to get a healthy, balanced meal on the table your kid will actually eat, look no further than Little Spoon. Each dish contains one serving of protein, multiple servings of veggies (including those sneaky ones for picky eaters) and is ready in just under two minutes. The best part? Little Spoon delivers meals to your door for just $5 a meal. I’m sold.