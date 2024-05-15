Summer Craft Fairs in New York City and on Long Island

Take window shopping to the next level at a summer craft fair! These open air markets provide the perfect place to shop for handmade gifts and art, snack on food from local vendors and enjoy summer weather in some beautiful parts of the city and Long Island.

Add handmade works of art to your home while supporting local talent.

Here’s where you can find craft fairs this summer!

Manhattan

100 W 77th St, New York, NY 10024

May 19, 10 am to 5 pm

Shop for unique and original art from up and coming art talent. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or a first-time buyer, you can find an inspiring array of original paintings, captivating drawings, stunning photographs, unique prints, intricate sculptures and other handcrafted wonders.

Seaport Square, between Piers 16 & 17

May 25-26, 11 am to 6 pm

Experience the Hester Street Fair at the Seaport. With jewelry, art, baked goods, local vintage items and a live DJ, this beloved street fair is back this year.

100 W 77th St, New York, NY 10024

June 9, 10 am to 5 pm

Add some flair to your home with finds from this handmade and vintage home decor marketplace. Local artisans and vintage and antique dealers will be showcasing their one-of-a-kind and rare creations for you to browse and purchase. There’s something perfect for every home.

100 W 77th St, New York, NY 10024

June 25, 10 am to 5 pm

Meet and shop from over 100 craft makers, indoors and outdoors, at the NYC Craft Market. Browse one-of-a-kind handmade goods like fashion accessories, home decor, art, toys, jewelry, bags, lamps, food and more. Stay for food from artisanal food entrepreneurs!

Brooklyn

445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn, NY 11201

May 17-19, 11 am to 7 pm

See what the spring makers of Brooklyn have to offer at City Point! Shop for jewelry, handmade crafts, and even florals! Keep fun and floral spring vibes going on all season long.

337-345 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

June 22-23, 11 am to 5 pm

Shop from over 150 artists at Renegade Brooklyn, featuring some of the best craft designers, artists and creatives in the area. Keep an eye out for a full line up of who’s going to be there, including food and drink offerings, shoppable links and more.

51 Bergen St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

June 22-23, July 27-28, 11 am to 6 pm

FAD Market at Brooklyn’s Invisible Dog Art Center celebrates New York City’s undeniable creative spirit. Held on two weekends this summer, the pop up market will feature a rotating vendor lineup of goods from over 50 makers, designers and small businesses. Find everything from jewelry, apparel, bath and body care, tableware, home furnishings and artisanal packaged food.

Long Island

347 Main St, Port Washington, NY 11050

June 2, 10 am to 5 pm

Celebrate nautical heritage by Manhasset Bay. Shop from over 85 vendors, take cruises on the luxury yacht Elixir and spend time in the Children’s Fun Park: ride on a mini train, make crafts and play games. While there, see art in the park, learn about local organizations and more.

Long Beach Boardwalk, Long Beach, NY 11561

July 20-21, 10 am to 6 pm

Stroll Long Beach’s 2.2 mile boardwalk while shopping for handmade arts and crafts. This festival has been a tradition for almost 40 years. Shop from over 200 vendors and learn about local organizations and businesses. While shopping for one of a kind items, enjoy traditional fair food from the festival’s food vendors.