8 Family Friendly Hotel Pools for NYC Staycations

Family Friendly Hotel Pools in NYC!

Summertime usually means families from all over are taking vacations to the beach and other tropical locations, but sometimes a hotel staycation is your only option at the moment. If you’re looking for a getaway, but aren’t able to take time off to travel, these family friendly hotel pools in NYC are perfect for the ultimate staycation this summer.

To ensure your kid’s safety while playing outside this summer, take a look at The Best Summer Shoes for NYC Kids!

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

60 Furman St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

Minutes away from downtown Manhattan and south of the famous Brooklyn Heights neighborhood bridge, guests have breathtaking views of the East River and Manhattan Skyline while staying at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. At the pool, guests can enjoy the rooftop pool deck and plunge pool. This area is exclusively for hotel guests. Registered guests must reserve pool seating through the 1 Hotels App. Pool seating will vary from availability and limited to 2.5 hours per guest room per day.

The William Vale

111 N 12th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249

Known as the only true luxury hotel in Brooklyn, The William Vale allows guests to get lost in the culture indoors and outdoors that the hotel has to offer. At the Vale pool, guests are welcomed to soak up the sun at the longest outdoor hotel pool in the city. The pool will only be offered to Vale guests this season. Guests may make one three-hour pool reservation per day during their stay. Premium poolside seating options can be purchased for all day access. Guests will also need their room reservation confirmation number before booking a Vale Pool reservation.

The Williamsburg Hotel

96 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249

While being a guest at The Williamsburg Hotel, guests are in the middle of the action and at the brink of all the local hotspots in New York. This summer season, the rooftop pool at The Williamsburg is open, but exclusively for hotel guests. To enjoy the dramatic city views while being poolside, you must have a room booked at this hotel. The pool is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm.

The Rockaway Hotel

108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr., Queens, NY 11694

The Rockaway Hotel offers a new way for beachgoers of Rockaway Beach to stay and enjoy the fun. When guests of the hotel opt for a day in, they still have the option of soaking of sun rays by visiting the Rockaway pool. This pool is a heated, outdoor pool that is open for the season. As a guest, you have access to this pool as an added amenity to your daily resort fee. Anyone looking to enjoy the pool that is not a guest must reserve/purchase a day pass. Day passes are only available Monday-Thursday.

The Peninsula New York

700 5th Ave., New York, NY 10019

Come enjoy a luxury staycation at the hotel known as Fifth Avenue’s Most Glamorous Address. The Peninsula New York is at the heart of the city’s most prestigious shopping, entertainment, and cultural district, so guests of this hotel will always have something to do. After a day full of events, they can make their way to the hotel’s indoor pool. Due to social distancing protocols, guests must make pool appointments during check-in. Pool time allotment is only 45 minutes maximum.

The Skyline Hotel

725 10th Ave., New York, NY 10019

While staying at The Skyline Hotel, guests are only just steps away from Times Square or Central Park . Tucked away in the heart and quiet streets of Hell’s Kitchen, guests can also enjoy an indoor rooftop pool with breathtaking city views to end their day. While there are no social distancing restrictions, and guests booking their stay at this hotel should visit the website for pool hours to ensure they’ll have enough time to wind down poolside during their stay.

The Marmara Park Avenue

114 E 32nd St., New York, NY 10016

If you’re looking for a staycation for you and your family that will be filled with subtle elegance and uplifts the ordinary, The Marmara Park Avenue hotel is the one for you. This hotel is known as the world’s most storied metropolis in a 21-story building dating back to 1927. At the indoor subterranean pool, guests can relax in luxury in the lounging space and enjoy the clear, calming waters. This pool is open all year, but guests currently have to make an appointment to have access to the pool. You can make this appointment at the front desk.

McCarren Hotel & Pool

160 N 12th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249

Families looking to have a staycation and take in everything Brooklyn and New York City has to offer can do all of that while staying at the McCarren Hotel. The pool will also add to the experience making it the perfect place to unwind. This hotel is home to the largest heated saltwater pool in New York City. Guests can also enjoy reserved lounge seating. Hotel guests can reserve seating by emailing pool@mccarrenhotel.com or by calling the concierge. Non-hotel guests may book directly at www.mccarrenhotelpool.com