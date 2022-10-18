Non-Fiction Books About the LGBT Community for All Ages

June is Pride Month, but did you know that October is LGBT History Month? It’s a great time for kids of all ages to learn about the LGBT community, including its history and the people in it.

Here are some great non-fiction books about different aspects of the LGBT community for all ages. Some of them are about real people and events, while others are focused more on the community as a whole. Who knows? You might find a new favorite book!

Psst… Learn more about the LGBT community in What To Do When Your Child Comes Out: Parents Guide to Supporting LGBT+ Children

And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell

Ages 2 to 5

Read this true story about two male penguins in the Central Park Zoo, Roy and Silo, who get the chance to form a little family of their own when they welcome baby Tango. It gives young readers a glimpse into families that may look different than their own, but are full of love nonetheless.

Pink is for Boys by Robb Pearlman

Ages 2 to 6

Pink isn’t just for girls–it’s for everyone! This picture book rethinks the traditional blue/pink gender binary and empowers readers of all ages to express themselves fully and completely. The vibrant illustrations also help children learn about the colors in the world around them.

Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders

Ages 3 to 9

The rainbow pride flag is one of the most recognizable symbols of the LGBT+ community, and now children can learn about its history. This empowering true story lets young readers learn about the life of the pride flag, starting with its creation in 1978 by activist Harvey Milk and designer Gilbert Baker all the way up to its role in today’s world.

I Am Jazz by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings

Ages 4 to 8

Jazz Jennings, who is one of the youngest publicly documented people to identify as transgender, has become a household name as an LGBT rights activist over her 22 years of life so far. I Am Jazz is the story of a transgender child based on Jennings’ real-life experiences.

Rainbow Revolutionaries: Fifty LGBTQ+ People Who Made History by Sarah Prager

Ages 8 to 12

Rainbow Revolutionaries is an illustrated biography collection fused with pop culture that teaches readers about the lives of fifty influential LGBT+ people and how they’ve made their mark on the world over the course of centuries. It celebrates individuals like Adam Rippon, Alan Turing and Frida Kahlo, and will inspire young readers to make a difference, too.

Stonewall Riots: Coming Out in the Streets by Gayle E. Pitman

Ages 10 to 14

The Stonewall Riots are considered the spark that ignited the LGBT+ movement that we know today. Pitman contextualizes American gay history in the lead up to Stonewall, the riots themselves and the aftermath. Read the author’s interviews with people involved and look at newspaper clippings and contemporary photos. This is a great read for young readers looking to start learning about the history of the LGBT community.

Queer and Wonderfully Made by Leigh Finke

Ages 12 to 18

Questions of identity can be scary for everyone, but it can be extra challenging for Christians. This book is a guide for LGBT+ Christian teens that provides insight from professionals and other young adult queer Christians and, most importantly, reminds teens that God loves them just as they are.

Coming Out: Insights and Tips for Teenagers by Kezia Endsley

Ages 13 to 17

This guide offers some answers to questions teens might have about coming out, whether they’re struggling with coming out themselves or they’re looking to support a friend or family member. With firsthand accounts and insight from experts, readers will learn how to tell if they’re ready to come out, who to tell first, how to deal with unsupportive people and more.

This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson

Ages 14 to 17

Despite the title, this book is for everyone. Author Juno Dawson covers the answers to lots of questions about the LGBT community, like stereotypes about the community, coming out, where to meet other people in the LGBT community and more. It’s the perfect book for anybody looking to learn.

Here and Queer: A Queer Girl’s Guide to Life by Rowan Ellis

Ages 14 to 18

Author and YouTuber Rowan Ellis wrote this guide based on her own life experiences to help girls in the LGBT community live as the happiest and strongest version of themselves. The book also features guest essays from contributors across the LGBT spectrum.

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

Ages 14 to 18

Described as a memoir-manifesto, activist George M. Johnson explores his life in New Jersey and Virginia in this series of personal essays. The book explores topics like gender identity, toxic masculinity, family, consent, Black joy and more.

The 57 Bus by Dashka Slater

Ages 14 to 18

This nonfiction book tells the true story of an agender teen who was set on fire by another teen while riding the bus in Oakland, California. The 2013 case brought attention to both teens, and this book tells both of their stories.