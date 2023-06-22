Resources for LGBTQ Youth and Families in NYC

Pride Month is almost over, but support for the LGBTQ community isn’t limited to the month of June. There are organizations that work to serve, celebrate and uplift the LGBTQ community year-round, a large number of which are based in New York.

Whether you’re looking for resources for yourself or your child or you want to be more involved with LGBT advocacy, there is an organization that fits your needs.

Here are some resources for LGBT youth, their parents, same-sex couples and more throughout NYC.

Live Out Loud is a nonprofit dedicated to serving LGBT youth, offering programs designed to forge connections between youth and role models while also helping youth develop a sense of self and purpose.

Advocacy-minded kids can join the Student Leadership Group and work on a community-based action project. Adults who want to learn more about the LGBT community can check out Live Out Loud’s 360 Experience workshops.

If you’re a parent of a queer or trans child, PFLAG’s programming might be beneficial for you. PFLAG NYC is the founding chapter of the nationwide family-based organization, and their mission is to create a better future for LGBT people.

The organization offers a variety of support groups for different people, including families of trans or gender nonconforming children, parents of queer teens and tweens, Black individuals with LGBTQ+ loved ones and more. They also have a wide variety of other resources for families.

The Center has been supporting and celebrating the LGBT community in New York City since 1983. Among other things, the Center offers a variety of resources for families and young people.

They offer LGBTQ-specific family therapy certification, community events for connecting LGBT families together, leadership opportunities for LGBT youth and more.

The Trevor Project’s mission is to end suicide among LGBTQ youth, and their website is full of resources for kids and parents to help guide that mission.

Parents of queer or trans children can refer to their guides on recognizing warning signs of suicide and suicide risk factors, how to be an ally to trans and nonbinary young people, understanding gender identities and more.

For parents and kids who want to get involved with LGBTQ advocacy, the Human Rights Campaign is a great place to start.

You can get connected with local HRC events and find volunteer opportunities near you. They also have a wide variety of resources for anyone looking to learn more about the LGBT community.

Creating a better world for LGBTQ students throughout school communities. Their resources are designed for students and educators looking to make a difference in their schools.

GLSEN offers programs that take place throughout the school year, like the Day of Silence, Solidarity Week and No Name-Calling Week.

This resource is a first-of-its-kind digital presence with videos, advice and more to help parents understand their queer and trans children.

My Kid is Gay sources voices from around the world to answer questions parents and other adults may have about the LGBTQ young people in their lives.

It’s important for same-sex couples to know their legal rights. Luckily, the NYCLU has a guide of frequently asked questions for same-sex couples to ensure that they’re aware of what their rights are. They also have resources regarding rights of LGBTQ students.

Community is important for LGBTQ youth, and the Generation Q Youth Center in Forest Hills provides an after-school community space for LGBTQ youth and allies.

The center provides educational and recreational opportunities like academic support, social support, leadership opportunities, and parent and family support groups.

The Brooklyn Community Pride Center advances the LGBTQ community through programming, community partnerships and advocacy.

The center works with a variety of other local organizations to help serve the community, like the Brooklyn G.H.O.S.T Project, the Ali Forney Center and Family Health Centers at NYU Langone.