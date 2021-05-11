The sun is out and shining longer everyday, school is about to be out for the summer, and so maybe it’s time to step outside and exercise with some New York kids’ running camps, programs, and races. Running is a great, simple, and an inexpensive way to get in shape with the whole family.

Depending on how experienced your young runners are, these programs, camps, and races are great for those just trying out the sport to those ready to take on running summer camps.

And when those children are ready, you can consider signing them up for community races. Though such events have been limited by the pandemic, some are coming back this summer and are worth checking out.

New York Kids’ Running Programs

This is a curriculum based program geared towards helping kids exercise and develop physically. They offer not only the events but the education to ensure that parents and kids alike have a premiere experience. Providing the proper resources, no matter the age or skill level of the child, is what they are geared towards.

You can check out this nyrr.org for conditioning programs tailored to different age groups.

Though in association with the Rising New York Road Runners, this is a fantastic complex to visit in order to run and learn. And the programs they offer are boasted to be completely free. So if you can make your way to just southwest of Columbus Circle it’s absolutely worth a trip.

For over 25 years, Achilles Kids has dedicated themselves to offering programs accessible for children with disabilities. They form their training and workouts with this audience in mind. So if you or your child have a disability, this is a great program to checkout.

Summer Camps

Nike offers several New York kids’ running camps throughout the summer and all over the state. Without a doubt, Nike does the best job at sizing up their attendee’s abilities and training them to their limit. Taking place in a variety of stunning locales, your kids won’t want to miss it if they’re serious about the sport.

For ages 12-18, this summer camp does not pale in comparison to Nike but rises to the occasion as a worthy adversary of seriousness and skill. Though IMG gives campers the knowledge and training needed, they also do a significant amount of mental resilience training to make sure kids are at their physical and mental peak.

Races

Many favorite races, like the Bronx Zoo Run for the Wild, have either already happened during the cooler spring or gone completely virtual. But there are still plenty of official New York kids’ running opportunities to pursue.

On the longer side of races for children, we recommend the 5k for the older, more experienced children. But if they can do it they will easily appreciate it for the ice cream they can get with it! Despite all the fun of an ice cream social, the hosts at Prospect Park are making sure to be safe with several waves of people for maximum social distancing.

A mile is the perfect distance for a runner just stretching their legs and getting into the sport. New York Road Runners hosts a mile event every month until August, but the next one coming is June 6th, so be sure to sign up soon. For more information on NYRR’s mile series or their other races, please visit nyrr.org.