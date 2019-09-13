The Best Snacks for Families That You Should Know About

Let’s get real! Although having your three daily meals is super important, snacks are what keep us going between finishing a deadline at work or getting the kids to their extracurricular activities right out of school. With little time to spare, we need something that is going to do the job in between meals. If you haven’t already heard about these snacks, we think that it’s time that you should put these on your radar and keep your kitchen pantry stalked. We’ve rounded up some of the best savory and sweet snacks that you should keep in mind when you head to the grocery store that the fam will love.
LesserEvil Organic Popcorn "No Cheese" Cheesiness
Next time you are thinking about popcorn, you have to try LesserEvil’s “No Cheese” Cheesiness. This organic, vegan popcorn makes a great alternative to other cheese flavored popcorn. Not only is it healthier and a good source of fiber, it has a unique and tasty flavor, with a hint of coconut from the coconut oil that it’s popped in. This snack is a family favorite and a must for the kitchen pantry. Order from their website in cases of five, 12 and 25, or click on their store locator feature to find a nearby location where you can grab a bag or two.
Tortilla Chips Seasoned With Brussel Sprouts, Garlic, Onion & Parsely
Kids may wrinkle their noses and say “ewww” when they hear that these tortilla chips are brussels sprout flavored. Well, they are in for a surprise and will be blown away with fantastic flavor. These chips are absolutely delicious, made with white corn and rice flour, potato flakes, and freeze-dried brussels sprouts. They are cut into triangle pieces, baked, and tossed into an array of spices that fully complete the chip — perfect for packing into a lunch for a little crisp treat! To find your nearby Trader Joe’s, take a look at our post on the ins and outs of all the NYC stores.
PopCorners Kettle Corn
You may have seen these at your grocery stores if you have made your way down the snack aisle. If you have, make sure to grab a bag of these chips because these are a snack game-changer. PopCorners bring corn chips to a whole new level. A personal favorite is their kettle corn flavor that is made with sunflower oil, cane sugar and just a pinch of salt. These crispy snacks are gluten-free, vegan, nut-free and dairy-free. Order from their website in cases of 12 and 40. Alternatively, you can use their store locator feature to find a nearby location where you can purchase these snacks.
LesserEvil Egg White Curls Huevos Rancheros
Who would’ve known that a breakfast favorite could be made into a snack? These paleo puffs are made from American Humane certified egg whites, avocado oil and have a slight kick of spice with each bite. They make a great option for your snack drawer at work or you can pack a bag for your kids’ lunches. Order from their website in a case of six, or click on their store locator feature to find a nearby location where you can grab a bag.
Trader Joe's Sun Dried Apricots Trio Pack
This sealed trio pack of Sun Dried Apricots is a great snack to throw in your purse, backpack or really whatever bag. It makes for an easy way to get some nutrients and they are also mess-free. You can find this snack with the dried fruits and nuts at Trader Joe’s. To find your nearby Trader Joe’s, take a look at our post on the ins and outs of all the NYC stores.
Protein Bites
Looking for a way to incorporate more protein into your family’s diet? Protein Bites are absolutely perfect for that with a chocolatey, truffle-like bite. These Bites are not only packed with 6 grams of protein, but they are also loaded with great flavor from sunflower seed butter and dairy-free chocolate. Order online or use their store locator.
Bare Baked Crunchy Fuji and Reds
Now that we are heading into the fall season, these Bare Baked Crunchy Fuji and Reds make the perfect seasonal snack. You get the sweet apple taste paired with the crisp and crunch of the chip. And parents, the best part about this ingredient list is that it’s just apple — that’s it! They make a great source of fiber and there is no sugar added. You can buy these guys on amazon or locate a store near you.
Trader Joe's Bamba
This peanut snack is definitely a TJ’s fan favorite. These snacks are light, crunchy and are bursting with peanut flavor. Finding this popular Israeli snack is not easy to come by, but Trader Joe’s makes it happen! These delicious, peanut-like snacks are packed with flavor but are actually made with just four simple ingredients: corn grits, peanut paste, palm oil and salt. You can find these in the snacks aisle of Trader Joe’s at 99 cents a bag! To find your nearby Trader Joe’s, take a look at our post on the ins and outs of all the NYC stores.