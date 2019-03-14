Milk & Honey Babies is Opening in Hudson Yards

Milk & Honey Babies is now open for business in Hudson Yards, offering parents a thoughtful curation of gear, furniture, clothing, décor, and gifts from brands including Oeuf, CYBEX, and more



The super-chic baby boutique Milk & Honey Babies has arrived at Hudson Yards. As of this week, the #MillennialMom-favorite one-stop shop is now open for business and offering parents a thoughtful curation of gear, furniture, clothing, décor, and gifts from brands including Oeuf, CYBEX, and more.

As part of the “Floor of Discovery,” Milk & Honey Babies joins other emerging retailers on the second floor of the new shopping and dining destination.

“At Milk & Honey Babies, new parents can shop and explore a modern selection of high quality, eco-friendly and non-toxic baby products in one convenient location,” says Ariana Adams, owner of Milk & Honey Babies.

To learn more, visit milkandhoneybabies.com & hudsonyardsnewyork.com