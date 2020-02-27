The Best Kid-Friendly Things to Do in Brooklyn for March 2020

There are so many events to enjoy in Brooklyn for March 2020! Whether your kids are star athletes or burgeoning artists, Brooklyn boasts a number of child-friendly events to keep them entertained this month. We’ve scoured all the best venues, from the Brooklyn Academy of Music, to the Brooklyn Library and the New York Transit Museum to bring you the best of the kid-friendly events happening this month! So instead of doing the same old, same old, try a Ukrainian Easter Egg Decorating Workshop, a kid-friendly rock concert, or an outdoor race. We have all the details below!

Storytime With Isaac Fitzergald: How to Be a Pirate W/ Mahogany L. Browne and Jon Scieszka – Cobble Hill

March 1

Bring your kids to the bookstore for a storytime with Isaac Fitzergald, who will read his first picture book, How to Be a Pirate. Little ones will love the pictures, illustrated by Brigette Barrager. The book tells the story of a young girl who turns to her Grandpa when the neighborhood boys say she can’t be a pirate. With each tattoo that Grandpa shares with CeCe, they are transported to imaginative lands where they learn all the qualities a pirate should possess: most importantly, to believe in yourself. Free, 2-3 pm. Books Are Magic, 225 Smith St., Brooklyn, NY 11231, booksaremagic.net

Women in Transit – Brooklyn Heights

March 5-29

As March is Women’s History Month, head to the New York Transit Museum to celebrate Women in Transit! There are three programs for kids: Transit Tots for ages 2 to 5, History on Wheels for all ages, and the Discovery Room for ages 2 to 5. Hear transit-themed stories, make discoveries and learn fun facts and explore transit-themed stations through play. Free with Museum admission, Transit Tots: Thursdays March 5-26, 10:15-11:15 am, History on Wheels: Weekends March 7-29, 11:30 am and 2 pm, Discovery Room: Weekends March 7-29, 11:30 am and 3:30 pm. 99 Schermerhorn St., Brooklyn, NY 11201, nytransitmuseum.org

Family Workshop: Death Becomes Her – Clinton Hill

March 7

Your family will get to participate in two hands-on activities inspired by the Death Becomes Her exhibit on view in this workshop. The exhibition features ten female artists who explore how death and the grieving process impact life. Create your own response to the exhibit and explore the gallery through a kid-friendly scavenger hunt! Free with RSVP, 11 am-2 pm. BRIC House, 647 Fulton St., Brooklyn, NY 11217, bricartsmedia.org

Sri Chinmoy 5K & 7-Mile – Prospect Park

March 8

If you’re looking for a family outing with your bigger kids, run this Sri Chinmoy race as you check out the scenic views in Prospect Park. 5K runners must be 13 years old or up and 15 years for the 7-Miler. Snag a free race t-shirt and a medal for all finishers. After the race, enjoy a hot pancake breakfast with your friends and family. Bring your little ones to cheer on your now not-so-young kiddos as they race! 5K: $30 through March 6 at 5 pm, $40 race-day if available, 7-Miler: $35 through March 6 at 5 pm, $45 race-day if available, 10 am both races. East Drive and East Lake Drive, Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY 11225, srichinmoyraces.org

Ukrainian Easter Egg Decorating Workshop – Park Slope

March 8

In this family workshop, you’ll learn how to decorate Easter Eggs using the traditional Ukrainian technique of beeswax and dye resist. Kids ages 6 and up will create their own Pysanka (Ukrainian Easter Egg) and leave with directions for how to recreate this experience on their own! $60 per child with one parent, $20 additional participants per family, pre-registration required, 10:30 am-12:30 pm. Private Picassos, 237 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215, privatepicassos.com

Urban Stages Presents Pot of Gold – Jamaica Bay

March 10

Get into the St. Patty’s Day spirit with this interactive performance at the library. Sing and dance along to Irish songs, and listen to Irish stories from Emerald Island. Join in on the adventures with Urban Stages, full of leprechauns, mermaids and even a talking pig! Free, 4-5 pm. Jamaica Bay Library, 9727 Seaview Ave. at East 98th Street near Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11236, bklynlibrary.org

Storytime With Mara Bergman: The Tall Man and the Small Mouse – Cobble Hill

March 14

He’s a tall man who likes to fix things. She’s a small mouse who likes to find things. Could this be the beginning of a beautiful friendship? Find out at this storytime with Mara Bergman as she reads her children’s book, “The Tall Man and the Small Mouse”, illustrated by Birgitta Sif. Free, 11 am-12 pm. Books Are Magic, 225 Smith St., Brooklyn, NY 11231, booksaremagic.net



Photo by Haley Thorpe Photography

Brooklyn Book Bodega: Read, Write, Build! – Vinegar Hill

March 15

We love the Brooklyn Book Bodega mission: to increase the number of 100+ book homes for kids 0-18! Bring your gently used children’s books to this gathering with family, friends and neighbors, and partake in reading-related activities and programming. You can take books from the bodega without giving. Be sure to stop by at 1 pm for reading and activities with the spotlight author, Louie Chin, Bodega Cat. Free, 12-3 pm. Brooklyn Navy Yard, Building 77, 141 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205, brooklynbookbodega.org

Pop-Up Performance: Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra – Prospect Heights

March 15

Drop by the Museum to catch Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra! Highlighting members and featured musicians, the Orchestra in Residence fills the galleries with a family-friendly range of classical music from across the globe. Free with Museum admission, 2-3:30 pm. Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., Brooklyn, NY 11238-6052, brooklynmuseum.org

The Cat in the Hat – Prospect Heights

March 28

Do your little ones love the children’s book, The Cat in the Hat? If so, head to the library to watch The National Theatre’s adaptation of the well-known story. Not a word has been touched or added to Dr. Suess’ classic! Watch this lively, engaging play with sound effects to be transported into another world. Families will be given priority seating. Free, 1-2 pm. Central Library, Dweck Center, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238, bklynlibrary.org

Esencial – Boerum Hill

March 28-29

Acclaimed Spanish cirque company Vaivén Circo invites young minds to join them on an adventure of imagination. Watch these world-class acrobatic masters leap, dive, dance and juggle through a puzzle-like world of pillars and arches. Presented by BAMKids Spring 2020, select Esencial shows will also be relaxed performances for kids with special needs. $18, 11 am-12 pm and 2-3 pm on both days. BAM Fisher, 321 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217, bam.org

Music of Dave Matthews Band for Kids – Williamsburg

March 29

Bring your little ones to this family concert! Get ready to sing, dance and play with the Rock and Roll Playhouse as they play the music of Dave Matthews Band for Kids. An interactive performance that encourages kids to use their imagination, rhythm and voice, you don’t want to miss out on this performance. $12, free for kids under age 1, 12 pm, doors open at 11 am. Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211, therockandrollplayhouse.com