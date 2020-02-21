28 Ways to Get Ready for Spring 2020 in New York City

How to Get Ready for Spring 2020?

The first day of spring is just around the corner on March 19, which means the weather is about to (hopefully) get a whole lot warmer, buds and maybe even some flowers will start to appear, and everyone will be shaking off those winter blues. Eventful and lively in any season, NYC is especially vibrant in the spring with all the many opportunities to workout, get in touch with nature and the outdoors, catch the latest in fashion, eat delicious and healthy food, and relax & rejuvenate your mind and body. We’ve rounded up the best ways to kick off spring in NYC so that you can have all the energy you need to thrive this season.

Get Ready for Spring by Getting Active

Shape Up NYC: Zumba – Fordham Manor

Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse

Looking for a free fitness class to get your workout grind back on? We love Shape Up NYC, a class that combines Latin, international, and popular music with dance moves to create an aerobic workout. It’s always tough to stick to a workout schedule, but with a weekly class, you’ll have the motivation to get moving and grooving! Every Saturday, Free, 10-11 am.

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park – Fort George

Heather Garden in Fort Tryon Park, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue

Breathe in the fresh (soon-to-be spring!) air with this morning fitness class. If you’re not much of a gym person, try this outdoor workout as trained professionals lead you through walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. Exercise with a view, in natural sunlight, with green scenery all around that has health benefits that can’t be found indoors. Every Tuesday and Thursday, 7:30-8:30 am, Saturday walks begin at 8:30 am, Free.

NYRR Open Run – Citywide



Break out your running shoes for this weekly run through the park. Kids are welcome to join as well! NYRR Open Run is a community-based, volunteer-led running initiative — bringing free weekly runs and walks to local neighborhood parks. The best part about these open runs is that they take place all across NYC, so they’re super convenient. There are five parks in Queens, five in Brooklyn, two in Staten Island, four in Bronx and two in Manhattan that host open runs. Be sure to visit NYRR Open Run online to check out the specific parks and times, as well as register in advance. Strollers, dogs and little ones of all ages are welcome— just be sure to fill out the waiver for your kiddos.

The High Line – Chelsea

Gansevoort Street to 34th Street

Bring your family, strollers and furry friends to the High Line to enjoy some time outdoors and check out all of the beautiful spring sights that the elevated pathway has to offer. Make your way through luscious gardens, art displays and plenty of spaces to sit down for a rest and peek out at the busy city beneath you. Another reason the High Line is best in the spring — the vendors return after the cold winter season to bring you delicious food. So after your power walk, casual stroll or morning jog, treat yourself to some yummy bites.

Karma Kids Yoga – Citywide

Multiple locations

We’re obsessed with the parent & child yoga classes at Karma Kids Yoga. Get active with your kiddos as you enjoy a yoga session full of relaxation, imagination, and plenty of poses and stretches to practice at home. Classes include Baby Yoga & Developmental Movement, Mom & Baby Yoga, Mom & Baby Pilates, Parent & Child, Storytime, and Family Yoga. There are also Kids Only classes, including a class for kids with special needs. Also check out the Prenatal Yoga, Pilates and Power classes, as well as some of the classes for teens and bigger kids if your little ones are now not so little! Pre-registration is often required, but drop-ins are welcome — no need to buy a membership or class package unless you want to. Class rates vary per yoga studio, so be sure to keep up to date with the weekly schedule.

Humming Puppy – Chelsea

119 West 23rd St., Level 2, Suite 200

Want to practice yoga without your kiddos? We totally get it — everybody needs some “me time,” especially NYC mamas! We suggest Humming Puppy, the 80-degree yoga studio that quite literally hums with a combination of frequencies to enhance and deepen your experience. Class sizes are limited so that you can have plenty of personal space, and you can even reserve a specific mat when you sign up for a class so that you can be in your favorite part of the room. Classes include the Mellow Hum, Foundation Hum, Unified Hum and Dynamic Hum, ranging from gentle movement to challenging flow and strength content. Check out the schedule of classes to see what class time works for you. You’ll love the flexibility, with class times lasting from 6 am to 8:30 pm to accommodate your busy NYC lifestyle. Single class $35, Unlimited Monthly Classes $195, 10-Class Pack $250, Introductory Offer (Unlimited Classes for 3 Weeks) $75, Sound Bath $25.

Get Ready for Spring With Nature & the Outdoors

Brooklyn Botanic Garden Tours – Crown Heights

990 Washington Ave.

We love the Chase Away the Winter Blues Outdoor Tour at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, taking place on March 1, 12-1 pm! Join Lynne Spevack, a licensed psychotherapist for this outdoor wintertime walk. Learn the simple lifestyle practices that can help you maintain a sunny outlook. March’s theme is Early Spring Flowers, so celebrate the transition to spring by checking out over a dozen different species of flowers. There’s also Nature Walks with Bradley Klein: Preparing for Spring on March 8, 11 am-12 pm. Catch a glimpse of the Garden’s awakening animals and plants, just in time for spring. Both tours are free with Garden admission.

First Signs of Spring Tour – Fort George

Heather Garden in Fort Tryon Park, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue

What better way to get back in touch with the outdoors than this First Signs of Spring Tour? Bring your family on a walking tour of the Heather Garden in Fort Tryon Park with horticulturist Madeline Byrne. Learn about the plants currently in bloom and all about the Garden’s history. Compare the Heather Garden with the plants found at the New York Botanical Garden, where Byrne has over 15 years of experience. Spring is just around the corner, so get ready by spotting the signs of spring in nature. March 1, Free, 1-2 pm.

Garden Projects, Games & More at Queens Botanical Garden – Flushing

42-50 Main St.

There’s a lot going on at Queens Botanical Garden once spring rolls around. If you’re looking for an event for the whole family, Children’s Garden Family Day on March 21, 1-4 pm features planting activities, garden crafts, create your own trail mix, a garden-wide scavenger hunt and more. Another family-friendly spring event is the Garden Creatures Community Art Project, a drop-in Saturday workshop that uses paper-mâché and paint to create collaborative sculptures of flowers, mushrooms, insects and other spring-like creatures. Stop by any Saturday on March, 2-4 pm. Both of these events are free! It’s also never too early to start thinking about your summer veggies, so register for the Start Your Summer Veggies Workshop on March 15 or 29, 11 am-1 pm. Recommended for adults and kids ages 10 and up, you’ll take home your own starter garden. Drop-ins welcome upon availability but sign up to be safe: $20 non-members, $15 members.

The Orchid Show: Orchid Evenings – Fordham Manor

2900 Southern Blvd.

Put a spin on your typical winter date nights and have a romantic evening at the New York Botanical Garden to kick off spring. One of New York City’s most spectacular evening outings, The Orchid Show is a kaleidoscopic display of dazzling orchids. The singular style and high energy of the evening performers set the stage alongside signature cocktails and local flavors from the Bronx Night Market. On Saturday nights, you can even make a reservation for a pre-show dinner or light bite at the Hudson Garden Grill. Now in its 18th year, The Orchid Show will surely not disappoint! Orchid Evenings take place on March 14, 20-21, 27-28 and April 3-4, 10-11, 17-18. Entry times are 7, 7:30, 8 & 8:30 pm. $39 non-member, $29 members.

Macy’s Flower Show: Voyage to Oceanum – Midtown South

Herald Square- 151 West 34th St.

For over 70 years, Macy’s has been designing beautiful garden displays for the Macy’s Flower Show, and this year is no different. With 2020’s theme, Macy’s imagines a world that exists way down below — from colorful underwater flowers and coral reefs to mythical creatures from the ocean’s abyss. From the moment you walk into Macy’s, you’ll embark upon an exciting under-the-ocean odyssey, discovering long-lost treasures and breathtaking aquatic beauty along the way. Deep dive into spring with this sea of inspiration, opening on March 22, and staying on display through April 5.

Take a Closer Look…at Spring! – Prospect Heights

450 Flatbush Ave.

On weekends in March and April, head to Prospect Park Zoo for Take a Closer Look…at Spring! Celebrate spring, nature and learn how to use your powers of observation to explore the natural world around you. Explore the zoo, play games, enjoy interactive activities and try drawing your observations with your own nature sketch book activity. This is a great way to spend an afternoon or morning with your family as you break into the spring season. Free with Zoo admission, 10 am-4 pm.

The Butterfly Conservatory at the American Museum of Natural History – Upper West Side

200 Central Park West

Open through May 25, this popular annual seasonal exhibit is back with more than 500 free-flying butterflies amid lush tropical plants! Revisit your love of nature this spring by checking out these fluttering, symmetrical creatures. The exhibit features butterflies from three families: Pieridae, Papilionidae and Nymphalidae. Learn all about their colors, patterns, behaviors, environment and more as you make your way through the conservatory. Timed entry daily, every quarter hour from 10:15 am-5 pm. Select a General Admission + One or General Admission + All ticket and choose Butterflies.

Kite Flying in Central Park – Central Park

Bring your kiddos to one of the best NYC parks for a fun day outside. If it’s a breezy day, bring your kite to fly up high in the sky. While kite flying is allowed in Central Park year-round, windy winter days are definitely not the best for the classic spring/summer activity, unless you really bundle up. We recommend looking ahead at the weather and choosing a warm spring day with plenty of wind to get your kite soaring!

Edge – Hudson Yards

30 Hudson Yards

Explore the outdoors from 1,100 feet high in the air with Edge, opening March 2020 in Hudson Yards! As the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, Edge combines cutting-edge technology, engineering and architecture to provide panoramic views of the city. With angled glass walls, a glass floor, skyline steps and a champagne bar, Edge will be an experience like no other, and a daring, exhilarating start to your many more outdoor spring adventures. Ticket packages vary.

Dress in Spring Fashion

Mansur Gavriel Circle Bag

What better way to welcome a new season with Mansur Gavriel Circle bag in blush or coral. No, not a diaper bag or a bag that is going to hold the baseball mitts and the baby wipes. An actual bag that you maybe can fit twelve items in. Yes, something that may be deemed frivolous but is downright gorgeous and says, “hello, spring.”

Women’s Trend Report at Nordstrom

Catch the latest in fashion with Nordstrom’s Trend Report. These popular trends embody spring in every way, from color to pattern. Graphic Florals is a perennial favorite, featuring blown-up proportions on floaty, tiered lengths and abstract, bloom-scattered motifs on effortless silhouettes. Pastel Pop reimagines closet must-haves into bursts of color for a timeless, yet modern attitude. Wear one pastel hue or let your accessories pop on a muted palette. These pastel looks mean business. Order online, or head over to the Nordstrom flagship store just south of Central Park!

Tenoverten x HATCH Trio

Your nails shouldn’t get left out of the spring fashion makeover. We’re obsessed with this Tenoverten x HATCH Trio collab. Tenoverten, pioneers of the non-toxic nail movement, and HATCH, the premium lifestyle brand for clean, mama-safe beauty and timeless clothing for pregnant women and beyond, join forces to launch three shades of nail polish along with in-salon services for new moms and the mom-to-be. These clean and safe brands are also full of life, brightness and sunshine, perfect for the spring. Inside, you’ll find Feisty Mama (magenta), Zen Mama (blush) and Poolside Mama (coral) for $36. If you really want the whole effect, get your HATCH MAMA manicure or pedicure at one of the tenoverten NYC locations: Financial District, Soho, Midtown and Tribeca.

Ulla Johnson Dress

The New York Family staff of moms here are a bit obsessed with Ulla Johnson. This spring, we have our eyes on one of her floral pieces. Her looks, especially one of her flowy dresses — work on a cool day when all you need to add is a fitted blazer. Once the weather breaks pass 70 degrees —it will be no jacket required and just a chic set of sandals.

Goodbye Comfort Food, Hello Spring Treats

NYC Ice Cream Shops – Citywide

Sure, maybe ice cream is technically a summer sweet, but the cold, tasty dessert is also the perfect way to break into spring! There are so many great ice cream shops around NYC, but some of our favorites are: Ample Hills Creamery, Max & Mina’s Ice Cream, Eddie’s Sweet Shop and Sugar Hill Creamery. Looking for more ice cream spots in NYC? Check out our guide to The Best Ice Cream Shops in New York City for Kids and Adults.

First Day of Spring at Rita’s – Citywide

Multiple Locations

Every year, the iconic ice and custard shop celebrates the first day of spring with free Italian Ice! On March 19, kick off the first day of spring by bringing your family to Rita’s. Choose from delicious flavors as you take part in this Rita’s Tradition that has a long history of over 25 years. Keep in mind, the line may be long, but free icee treats are definitely worth it.

PRINT. – Hell’s Kitchen

653 11th Ave.

A top date night spot, PRINT. is one of the country’s leading restaurants dedicated to seasonal, sustainable cuisine. With farm fresh ingredients during the growing season and organic and traceable products during the winter, PRINT. totally gives off spring vibes. PRINT. even employs an in-house forager as part of their culinary team to research, quality-check and liaise with purveyors including farms, local winemakers, craft breweries and greenmarkets. The menu changes daily based on seasonal availability, but PRINT. offers healthy and delectable dishes year-round. And with a beautiful interior design, you’ll surely have a romantic evening.

The Farm on Adderley – Flatbush

1108 Cortelyou Road

Not only a farm-fresh restaurant, The Farm on Adderley also has amazing community partners that make us smile. The Sweet Givings program raises money for charities, outreach programs and other great causes, such as the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital in February in response to the tragic bushfires in Australia. You can even drop off your natural corks, because the restaurant partners with ReCork for natural cork recycling. The art on the walls makes for a gorgeous scenery as you dine, and the menu features healthy, delicious options, including roasted rainbow trout, farm burgers, brunch selections, smaller plates and seasonal cocktails. Bonus points: there’s a kids menu!

Tacocina – Williamsburg

25 River St.

Sure, Tacocina may be open year-round, but nobody likes to enjoy their taco outside during the chilly winter months. Get into the spring spirit with Tacocina’s outdoor seating, featuring a view of the Williamsburg waterfront. The Tacocina team presses its own tortillas to-order, using a heritage breed of corn from coastal Oaxaca in southern Mexico. Enjoy creative and classic flavors, chips & guac or salsa, and a focused selection of Mexican beer, canned wine, tequila cocktails and soft drinks. Bring your family for a bite to eat before you conquer the Domino Park playground or elevated walkway, or enjoy the outdoor scene at Tacocina with your co-workers and friends. Post-work margaritas? Yes, please!

The Harvest at Spot Dessert Bar – Citywide

13th Street Marks Place

5th Street Marks Place

11 West 32nd St. Floor 2

39-16 Prince St.

Maybe we’re not entirely done with comfort food this spring, but with The Harvest, you get the comfort taste with a healthy look. This super sweet dessert is made of layers of berries, soft cheesecake, oreo crumbs and earl grey milk tea, served with raspberry sorbet. Healthy? Not so much, but it’s baked into a planter pot with the oreo crumbles on top to mirror dirt, complete with a mint twig sprouting out of it. This treat definitely qualifies for a spring Instagram post. Another favorite is Chocolate Forest: pistachio and apricot crumb covered choco mousse cake with chocolate filling, served with pistachio ice cream. Again, on the outside, this dessert looks like an elegant green forest, which basically cancels out all of the calories on the inside in our mind.

Relax & Rejuvenate to Welcome Spring

The Happinest NYC – Williamsburg

170 S 1st St.

Interested in meditation and mindfulness sessions to get mentally prepared for the new season? The Happinest NYC offers classes for the whole family. Known for their meditation and mindfulness for kids, the studio also has programming for adults, and specifically for parents. Browse the various classes and register for a drop-in or consider securing a membership. This is a great way for you and your kids to break into spring together.

Chillhouse – Lower East Side & Hudson Square

149 Essex St.

75 Varick St.

Chill out, kick up your feet and relax at the Chillhouse — the destination for modern self-care. Get a facial, massage, manicure/pedicure or book a visit to the sauna. Some of our favorites are the “Mama Needs to Chill” prenatal massage therapy and the “Make Me Glow” facial. Book your service online today and get ready for a day of relaxation and rejuvenation for your body and mind. Another plus: there’s a cafe to satisfy all of your salty and sweet cravings!

Spa Castle – College Point

131-10 11 Ave.

If you’re in need of a full day spa experience (like us), then we recommend Spa Castle. This incredible complex has indoor and outdoor pools, saunas and whirlpool baths. Even the outdoor pools are open in the winter with adjusted pool temperatures, perfect for hydrotherapy. There are several resting areas —sleeping area, sleeping room and sundeck — each providing comforting spaces to truly relax. There are plenty of spa treatments, including body massages, facials & body treatments, body scrubs, reflexology, hydrotherapy baths and various spa packages. And did we mention that this is a family-friendly spa? Bring your kiddos along for the experience, or opt for some “me-time” instead. Weekday: $50 Adults, $30 Kids ages 1-2, Weekend: $60 Adults, $35 Kids, Free for kids under age 1.