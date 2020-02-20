The Best Reusable Shopping Bags for New Yorkers

It’s time to get your hands on some reusable shopping bags, New Yorkers! The statewide ban on single use plastic bags is set to go into effect on March 1st, 2020. Every retail establishment that pays a sales tax, from grocery to clothing stores, will be switching to paper bags. More likely than not, they’ll be charging 5 cents for those bags. So instead of getting flustered at the checkout counter (should you just spring for the extra 5 cent bag or can you carry a carton of milk for five blocks?), come prepared with a reusable shopping bag!

But with so many great reusable shopping bags out there, how do you find the one that’s right for you? For New Yorkers who walk everywhere (except the places they take the subway), portability and convenience are key. We want the bags that zip up and fit in our purses when we’re not using them. The bags that don’t tear from the hustle and bustle of NYC streets. The bags that say: “I’m prepared, I’m environmentally conscious, and yes, I’m a New Yorker.” With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a list of the best reusable shopping bags that, like you, are ready to take on the big city.

Find the best reusable shopping bag that works for you!