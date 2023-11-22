New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Macy's Santaland Arrives to Herald Square
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Windows Preview at Macy’s Herald Square on November 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc)

It will be a holly, jolly day when the young and young-at-heart arrive dressed in their finest to meet the man of the holiday hour, Santa himself, at the magical Macy’s Santaland.

Visitors from NYC and all around the world visit Santaland at Macy’s Herald Square annually for a cherished family tradition. Santaland is 13,000 square feet full of holiday cheer with animated and adorable animals, terrific trees and trains, and holiday elves meeting and greeting you along the way, and of course, Santa waiting on his throne for that special Kodak moment.

Macy's Santaland Arrives to Herald Square
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Santa as seen at Macy’s Herald Square Santaland at Macy’s Herald Square on November 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc)

Santaland is open November 24 to December 24 and is a dose of pure holiday magic. Santaland is accessible to all and admission is free so book your reservation – it is required since he is the most popular man in town!

Families can book up to five days in advance of their desired date with the big man in red and reservations open daily at 6:30am.

Word on the Naughty and Nice Streets has it that going early in the season and visiting Monday-Thursday are generally easier to score Santaland reservations and tend to be less crowded. 

When it’s time to transport the family to Santaland, head to Macy’s Herald Square, 8th floor. Santa will be seated on his throne to greet children of all ages to make holiday dreams come true.

Every child receives a sweet Santaland pin and memories to last a lifetime. Families should know that families can snap their own cherished photos with Santa and official Santaland photos and merch are available for purchase as well. 

Board the Macy’s Santaland Express to the North Pole Station and prepare to be greeted by elves and to be mesmerized by thousands of twinkling lights, a bake shop with giant gingerbread and holiday treats, The Enchanted Forest with playful animals, and the cheerful and colorful Rainbow Bridge.

Since all kids are nice be sure to head down Nice Street to take a photo at the  Winter Wonderland scene while watching pig ballerinas twirl and Lionel trains choo choo-ing and delivering presents from everyone’s Christmas lists.

Peer into Santa’s sleigh stacked so high with the perfect presents to see if yours is on it yet. There’s even an official countdown to Christmas to remind us all that soon Santa Claus is coming to town. 

Saving the best for last, make your way through Christmas Village’s maze of pine trees and through the red door is Santa himself.

Visitors will be overjoyed and love chatting with Santa about their dream presents and also the true meaning of Christmas. Each and every visitor receives a small keepsake pin from Santa to commemorate their experience. 

Santa greets children of all ages at Santaland at Macy’s Herald Square through Christmas Eve. If you have special requests like a Santa that looks just like you or have any special needs, be sure to make a note of it when you make your reservation.

Don’t forget to visit the beautiful and interactive holiday windows outside of Macy’s featuring Tiptoe the reindeer while there to add to the holiday fun of the experience. 

Macy's Santaland Arrives to Herald Square
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Guests enjoy Windows Preview at Macy’s Herald Square on November 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc)
