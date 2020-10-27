Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This Covid pandemic may have canceled many holiday activities and attractions this year, but Macy’s has found a way to continue their signature Santaland tradition. Since 1977, the beloved attraction has drawn thousands of people to their helpful elves, festive decorations, and, of course, getting the chance to see Santa himself.

This year, you can escape the crowds and bring this magical experience to your home with Macy’s Santaland at Home. This fun and safe alternative can be experienced not only by families in New York but all over America, as well.

What is Macy’s Santaland at Home?

Macy’s Santaland at Home is a virtual event that is between November 27 through December 24. All you need is internet access to join in on this spectacular, holiday adventure! And the best part is: this whole event is free!

How Your Family Can See Santa

Three guests at a time can take the virtual journey to the North Pole via train where elves act as your guides and lead you through Santaland. Here, you can play fun, interactive games while enjoying the delightful sights of Santa’s village and workshop.

Once you reach your destination, you have a chance to see the big man in red himself. One cool thing about this virtual interaction with Santa Claus is that families can opt to have a more diverse Santa. Here, children have the opportunity to tell Santa what they would like for the holidays before taking a FREE, commemorative photo with him.

While 2020 may have canceled several fun, holiday traditions this year, Macy’s offers an alternative that will definitely brighten your spirits and bring some joy into your home.

For more information, check out their website: Macy’s Santaland.