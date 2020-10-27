Quantcast
New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
New York Family
Menu Close
Festivals & Holidays

Macy’s Santaland Goes Virtual: How NYC Kids and Families Can See Santa This Year

Posted on By

This Covid pandemic may have canceled many holiday activities and attractions this year, but Macy’s has found a way to continue their signature Santaland tradition. Since 1977, the beloved attraction has drawn thousands of people to their helpful elves, festive decorations, and, of course, getting the chance to see Santa himself.

Pssst…If you are looking for other fun, Covid-friendly holiday activities, check out: Visit the Magic of Lights at Jones Beach With the Family

This year, you can escape the crowds and bring this magical experience to your home with Macy’s Santaland at Home. This fun and safe alternative can be experienced not only by families in New York but all over America, as well.

Sleigh with toys at Macy's Santaland

What is Macy’s Santaland at Home?

Macy’s Santaland at Home is a virtual event that is between November 27 through December 24. All you need is internet access to join in on this spectacular, holiday adventure! And the best part is: this whole event is free!

Red Mail Box that says Santa mail at Macy's Santaland

How Your Family Can See Santa

Three guests at a time can take the virtual journey to the North Pole via train where elves act as your guides and lead you through Santaland. Here, you can play fun, interactive games while enjoying the delightful sights of Santa’s village and workshop.

Once you reach your destination, you have a chance to see the big man in red himself. One cool thing about this virtual interaction with Santa Claus is that families can opt to have a more diverse Santa. Here, children have the opportunity to tell Santa what they would like for the holidays before taking a FREE, commemorative photo with him.

While 2020 may have canceled several fun, holiday traditions this year, Macy’s offers an alternative that will definitely brighten your spirits and bring some joy into your home.

For more information, check out their website: Macy’s Santaland.

About the Author

Brooke Thompson

Brooke Thompson

Brooke Thompson is an editorial intern for New York Family, who recently graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor's degree in English. On her days off, she enjoys reading, baking desserts, or binging Hulu.

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family October 2020