Macy’s Opens Flagship In-Store Toys”R”Us Just in Time for the Holidays

It’s a great time to be a Toys“R”Us kid again! Macy’s is bringing back the beloved Toys“R”Us brand just in time for the holidays.

The flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop at Macy’s Herald Square encompasses a massive 14,000+ square feet of the iconic department store’s seventh floor.

Toys“R”Us kids of all ages will love the tons of toys, demonstration tables for customers to interact with various must-have toys, and the playful and colorful play space.

Toys“R”Us at Macy’s Herald Square also features Geoffrey’s Playground, an exciting, interactive, city themed play space for kids, and a life-size “Geoffrey in a Taxi” to snap some Insta-worthy photos to capture these picture perfect moments.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys“R”Us experience to life in our stores,” says Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “We hope Toys”R”Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together.”

Geoffrey cannot wait to welcome visitors to celebrate the grand opening week of Toys”R”Us at Macy’s. There will be an extravaganza of in-store events through October 23, including family friendly activities, character brunch, and daily giveaways.

The events below will take place at Macy’s Herald Square and all Macy’s stores nationwide:

October 19 – Rainbow Loom® Day: Create and trade! Rainbow Loom invites weavers from all over to create their very own bracelets in-store and trade with fellow designers.

October 20 – Play-Doh® Day: Fun to play with, and to eat? Become a pizza chef, barista, and more in-store with Play-Doh’s interactive playsets.

October 21 – Pokémon™ Day: Gotta catch ‘em all! Trainers are invited for an afternoon of fun to collect new Pokémon and trade with fellow guests in-store.

October 22 – LEGO® Day: Get your build on! Join your fellow master builders and create your very own LEGO set in-store. Participants will also receive LEGO® goody bags to continue the fun at home.

October 23 – L.O.L Surprise!™ Day: Get ready for a surprise! Join your fellow artists in-store for a day of fun and coloring and continue the fun at home with a L.O.L Surprise! trading card pack.

October 23 – Geoffrey’s Birthday Brunch: Guests are invited to Macy’s Herald Square for a fabulous family-style brunch among the skyscrapers at Stella 34 Trattoria with Geoffrey and a guest list that includes Bluey, Spiderman, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more.

