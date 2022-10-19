New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Annual Guide
Our NYC

Macy’s Opens Flagship In-Store Toys”R”Us Just in Time for the Holidays

By
comments
Posted on
Macy's Opens Flagship In-Store Toys"R"Us Just in Time for the Holidays
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: General view during Toys”R”Us Grand Opening at Macy’s Herald Square on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

Macy’s Opens Flagship In-Store Toys”R”Us Just in Time for the Holidays

It’s a great time to be a Toys“R”Us kid again! Macy’s is bringing back the beloved Toys“R”Us brand just in time for the holidays. 

The flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop at Macy’s Herald Square encompasses a massive 14,000+ square feet  of the iconic department store’s seventh floor.

Toys“R”Us kids of all ages will love the tons of toys, demonstration tables for customers to interact with various must-have toys, and the playful and colorful play space. 

Toys“R”Us at Macy’s Herald Square also features Geoffrey’s Playground, an exciting, interactive, city themed play space for kids, and a life-size “Geoffrey in a Taxi” to snap some Insta-worthy photos to capture these picture perfect moments. 

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys“R”Us experience to life in our stores,” says Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “We hope Toys”R”Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together.” 

Macy's Opens Flagship In-Store Toys"R"Us Just in Time for the Holidays
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: General view during Toys”R”Us Grand Opening at Macy’s Herald Square on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

Geoffrey cannot wait to welcome visitors to celebrate the grand opening week of Toys”R”Us at Macy’s. There will be an extravaganza of in-store events through October 23, including family friendly activities, character brunch, and daily giveaways.

The events below will take place at Macy’s Herald Square and all Macy’s stores nationwide: 

  • October 19 – Rainbow Loom® Day: Create and trade! Rainbow Loom invites weavers from all over to create their very own bracelets in-store and trade with fellow designers.
  • October 20 – Play-Doh® Day: Fun to play with, and to eat? Become a pizza chef, barista, and more in-store with Play-Doh’s interactive playsets.
  • October 21 – Pokémon™ Day: Gotta catch ‘em all! Trainers are invited for an afternoon of fun to collect new Pokémon and trade with fellow guests in-store.
  • October 22 – LEGO® Day: Get your build on! Join your fellow master builders and create your very own LEGO set in-store. Participants will also receive LEGO® goody bags to continue the fun at home.
  • October 23 – L.O.L Surprise!™ Day: Get ready for a surprise! Join your fellow artists in-store for a day of fun and coloring and continue the fun at home with a L.O.L Surprise! trading card pack.
  • October 23 – Geoffrey’s Birthday Brunch: Guests are invited to Macy’s Herald Square for a fabulous family-style brunch among the skyscrapers at Stella 34 Trattoria with Geoffrey and a guest list that includes Bluey, Spiderman, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more. 

Psst…Pop in the City is Back This Fall!

Macy's Opens Flagship In-Store Toys"R"Us Just in Time for the Holidays
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: General view during Toys”R”Us Grand Opening at Macy’s Herald Square on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

About the Author

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp is a freelance journalist based in New York City, who has been with New York Family since 2012. Jana dreamed of landing Tom Hank’s job in the movie Big but when she learned it was a fictitious role she naturally pursued a career in foreign policy. She spent nearly a decade in the Membership, Corporate, and International Department at the Council on Foreign Relations most recently as director of membership administration and relations. She paused her foreign policy career to pursue her passion for writing and is also active in philanthropic work.

Join the Conversation

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

New York Society of Play Summer Camp and Classes

Roleplay Expeditions: Dungeons & Dragons + Dungeons & Dragons Junior

Adventuring Portal

Speakitaly NYC

Learning a new language is becoming a new person


New York Family October 2022

Related Articles