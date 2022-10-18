New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Annual Guide
Our NYC

Pop in the City is Back This Fall!

By
comments
Posted on

Pop in the City is Back This Fall!

Pop in the City is Back This Fall!

Pop in the City took Midtown by storm this summer, and now it’s coming back for a limited time this fall! The bounciest event to ever hit New York City will transform a corner of Midtown Manhattan into an inflatable wonderland for four weeks this fall. 

This surreal celebration of New York culture will occupy the plaza adjacent to Greeley Square Park on Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets from Oct. 21 to Nov. 17. 

Pop in the City presents visitors with a 120 ft-long walkthrough experience made up of interconnected domes, each holding interactive elements that reflect an immersive and abstract take on New York and its culture. The experience includes giant slides, live performers, a giant ball pit and much more. 

Pop in the City is Back This Fall!

This can’t-miss experience is back starting this weekend! 

For ticket information, check out Pop in the City’s website. 

Psst… Looking for more family fun? Check out Halloween Events and Activities for Families Around NYC 2022!

Pop in the City is Back This Fall!

About the Author

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

Join the Conversation

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Atlantic Acting School

Get Involved with Theater and Performing Arts at the Atlantic Acting School

Advantage QuickStart Tennis

Advantage QuickStart Tennis will Have Your Kids Loving the Sport in No Time

KTBYTE

Online Computer Science Coding Classes for Children


New York Family October 2022

Related Articles