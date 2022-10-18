Pop in the City is Back This Fall!

Pop in the City took Midtown by storm this summer, and now it’s coming back for a limited time this fall! The bounciest event to ever hit New York City will transform a corner of Midtown Manhattan into an inflatable wonderland for four weeks this fall.

This surreal celebration of New York culture will occupy the plaza adjacent to Greeley Square Park on Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets from Oct. 21 to Nov. 17.

Pop in the City presents visitors with a 120 ft-long walkthrough experience made up of interconnected domes, each holding interactive elements that reflect an immersive and abstract take on New York and its culture. The experience includes giant slides, live performers, a giant ball pit and much more.

This can’t-miss experience is back starting this weekend!

For ticket information, check out Pop in the City’s website.

