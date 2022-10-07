The Ultimate New York Miniature Golf Roundup!

Even though summer days have gone away, there are still plenty of family-friendly activities to keep your kids active and engaged! Check out this round-up of some of the best miniature golf spots in and around New York. Whether you want a great theme or a place to brush-up on your regular course skills, there is something for everyone!

Best Overall

Locations across New Jersey and New York

Hours vary according to location

$12 for children; $13 for adults; $10 for seniors, military and college students with valid ID

What better fall activity is there than a round of monster mini golf? The spooky decor of the course is perfect for family play as we get closer to Halloween! Complete with glow-in-the-dark landscapes so you can play in the dark, Monster Mini Golf has multiple locations across New Jersey and New York that are perfect wherever you are!

Best in the Bronx

1 City Island Rd, The Bronx, NY 10464

Open 8:00 am – 10:00 pm Monday through Sunday

$8 for children 12 and under; $9 for adults

Open year round, this mini golf course is nestled in between a driving range and batting cage, so you can brush up on all your skills while you are out for the day! This 18-hole course has plenty of obstacles to ensure your golfing experience is never boring!

Best in Brooklyn

26 N 1st St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Open 3:00 – 8:00 pm Monday through Friday, 10:00 am – 8:00 pm Saturday and Sunday

$10 for adults; $5 for children and seniors. A portion of proceeds is donated to local organizations addressing climate change in New York City.

This collaborative project teaches visitors about climate change and sustainability efforts as you move throughout the 18-hole course. Each hole is designed by a different community partner to address topics such as animal habitat, energy and emissions. Tickets are available on site. Go on Wednesdays before 5:00 pm and Saturdays before 1:00 pm to receive a discounted ticket price!

Best in Manhattan

West St, New York, NY 10013

Open 11:00 am – 7:00 pm Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 am – 8:00 pm Friday and Saturday

$5 for children; $10 for adults; All children 12 years and under must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.

At 13,000 square feet, this 18-hole course in the middle of Manhattan stands out! It features caves, sand traps and even foot bridges! Explore the rest of Pier 25 while you are out, from the Sweet Love Snack Bar to the Grand Banks oyster bar.

Best in Queens

232-1 Northern Blvd, Queens, NY 11362

Open 6:00 am – 11:00 pm Monday through Sunday

$6.50 for children ages 13 and under; $8 for adults

Complete with fountains and gazebos, this 18-hole course replicates a professional golf course, all while allowing for family fun for everyone! The golf center also offers a driving range and private lessons for those who want to work on their non-miniature golf game.

Best in Staten Island

215 Schmidts Ln, Staten Island, NY 10314

Open 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Friday (closed Wednesday); 10:00 am – 10:00 pm Saturday; 10:00 am – 9:00 pm Sunday

$7 for children ages 6 and under; $9 for adults

Golf clubs are available for ages 4 and up, and children under 4 are allowed to accompany adults on the course. Play your way through this 18-hole course which features a diverse array of greenery! With uphill and downhill challenges among others, mini-golfers of any age will have a blast!

Best in Long Island

3341 NY-112, Medford, NY 11763

Open 11:00 am – 8:00 pm Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Friday and Saturday

$12.50 for ages 5 and older; $9.50 for seniors and military; free for children ages 4 and under

This entertainment pavilion offers not one but two 18-hole mini golf courses! The course is filled with waterfalls, fountains and flowers amidst a variety of building styles–perfect for pictures!

Best in Westchester

1800 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10605

Open 3:00 – 8:00 pm Friday, 12:00 – 8:00 pm Saturday and Sunday

$9 for adults, $7 for children under 10

Saxon Woods Mini Golf in White Plains offers 19 holes of fun! The mini golf course is located within Saxon Woods Park, so you can turn your mini golf outing into a day in the park with your family. They close for the winter November through March, so be sure to get in while you can.

Best in New Jersey

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Open 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Friday and Saturday

$12 per person, $18 for seniors, free for children ages 2 and under

Have an Angry Birds adventure in this unique mini golf experience! The 18-hole indoor crash course is filled with countless twists and challenges along the way, making it fun for the whole family. Be sure to check out what else the American Dream mall has to offer while you’re there.

Best Educational Play

492 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11213

Open 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday through Thursday and 10:00 am – 5:30 pm Sunday

$15 ages 2+; $12 seniors ages 65+; $12 disabled persons

The fifth floor of this acclaimed museum features a full-size 6-hole course where children can learn about different Jewish ceremonies, from baby naming to Bar Mitzvah!

Best in Theme

621 Court Street 2nd floor, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Open 3:00 – 11:00 pm Wednesday and Friday; 7:00 – 11:00 pm Thursday; 11:00 am – 11:00 pm Saturday; 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Sunday

$16.99 for children ages 12 and under; $21.99 for ages 13+; $19.99 for seniors/military/NYC employees/teachers with valid ID; free for children ages 2 and under

Relocated completely from a Maryland outdoor course, this iconic indoor 18-hole course takes you through a pirate’s life as you play. Theatrical lighting, special effects and scenery all add to the experience. Be sure to book your reservation ahead of time and arrive at the scheduled time to collect your tickets!

Best for Pretending It’s Still Summer

1878 Middle Country Rd, Centereach, NY 11720

Open 4:30 – 9:30 pm Monday and Tuesday; 3:00 pm – 10 pm Wednesday and Thursday; 3:00 pm – 12:00 am Friday; 11:00 am – 12:00 am Saturday; 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Sunday

$10 children ages 4-6 and seniors 65+; $12.75 adults; free ages 4 and under

Looking to live out those last summer experiences as we head towards fall? Head to the tropics at Tiki Action Park miniature golf, where players of all ages can enjoy the scenery and lush landscape of this 18-hole course. Play through caves, up on ledges and past waterfalls!

Best for Adult Play

35 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001

Open 4:30 pm – 12:00 am Monday and Tuesday; 12:00 pm – 12:00 am Wednesday; 12:00 pm – 1:00 am Thursday; 12:00 pm – 2:00 am Friday; 10:30 am – 2:00 am Saturday; 12:00 pm – 10:30 pm Sunday

$26 for adults; all guests must be 21+

Looking for a place to play after hours? This London-based “crazy golf” club elevates your miniature golf experience with gourmet food, cocktails and live entertainment! The club’s whimsical decor and party-like atmosphere will make for a great date night or outing with friends!