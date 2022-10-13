9 Comic Book Stores in New York City

Whether you’ve been a comic book fan since your childhood or you’re a parent of a Marvel superfan trying to keep up with your kids, comic books are fun for the whole family. New York is full of comic book stores for you to find old vintage favorites, catch up on new releases, shop for collectibles and apparel and more.

Introduce your kids to old favorites from your childhood and discover new favorites together. Here’s some of the best comic book stores that New York City has to offer!

Midtown Comics NYC

With four locations around New York City (Times Square, Grand Central, Downtown and Astoria), Midtown Comics NYC is the largest comic book store in the United States. There’s also a wide selection of comics on their website. Check out the store’s listing of weekly releases to keep up to date with all your favorite comic series.

JHU Comic Books

JHU Comic Books is your premier destination for graphic novels, toys, games and more with locations in Manhattan and Staten Island. Not sure if they’ll have what you’re looking for? Use their site to see everything they offer in the store to know before you go.

JHU Comics also runs an eBay outlet site, offering rare finds and last chance offerings.

Forbidden Planet

This specialist chain in Manhattan focuses on cult sci-fi books, comics and collectibles as well as action figures and toys. While shopping for comics, look at their selection of board games, card games and role playing books.

Alex’s MVP Cards and Comics

Alex’s MVP Cards and Comics is your go-to spot for old comics, new comics and sportscards. They also carry other collectibles like Pokemon cards and Magic the Gathering cards.

Montasy Comics NYC

If you’re a comics fan or a gamer looking for a community, be sure to visit Montasy Comics NYC. This store doubles as a community space for gamers and comic fans, offering weekly events like Pokemon Leagues, Yugioh Tournaments and Magic the Gathering campaigns.

Action City Comics

This Brooklyn store prides itself on being your friendly neighborhood comic book shop! Stop in for new comics and back issues, graphic novels, toys, games and other collectibles.

Desert Island

At Desert Island in Brooklyn, experimental and underground artistry is the norm. This relaxed store is a great place for comic books, magazines, graphic novels and art from independent artists. Be sure to check this spot out if you’re an independent artist yourself– they offer a no-restrictions consignment program.

Anyone Comics

This comic book store in Brooklyn is home to old and new comic books as well as community events for everyone in your family. Drop in for kids art classes, learn how to play Dungeons and Dragons, signing events and more.

Silver Age Comics

Silver Age Comics in Queens is one of New York City’s oldest comic shops. Whether you’re looking for the latest new releases or an old vintage favorite, it’s easy to be impressed by the store’s selection.