LIC Waterfront 5K Returns on September 18!

Last year, like many other events, the LIC Waterfront 5K had to be moved to a virtual format due to the pandemic. This year however, organizers are ready and excited to invite runners to join them for their sixth annual 5K in Long Island City this September!

This rain-or-shine event is organized by the The Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) in partnership with the Woodside-Sunnyside Runners and Run LIC. Whether you are an avid runner or are just starting your running journey, the LIC Waterfront 5K will take runners and walkers through Long Island City streets and waterfront parks to enjoy the beautiful scenery while making more fun summer memories with the family.

Once you wrap up with the 5K, now it’s time for the little ones to have some fun! The popular Shibley Day Camp Center Boulevard Children’s Dashes will take place immediately after the 5K. Kids ages 2-9 will love being cheered on while they have fun running through the waterfront parks! All kids who participate in the dash will be rewarded a medal to commemorate this great event.

Not only is this a fun summer event to attend, but you are also able to give back to the community in the process. All proceeds from the event will go to HPPC to take care of community parks, trees and natural areas.

The event will take place on September 18th at 9 a.m. Anyone who is interested in participating can register on the 5K’s website. Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for children for those who register before August 18. Everyone who registers will receive a limited-edition race T-shirt, and free swag-bag items. Children and adults who register before September 4th will also receive name-customized bibs while supplies last! The event will also will follow the current CDC and New York State guidelines for outdoor events that are in place at the time of the event.

