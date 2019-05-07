Everything You Need to Know About Smorgasburg 2019 in NYC

Visit Smorgasburg, the largest outdoor food market in the United States. Take the family for the weekend and indulge in the greatest food of New York City

Smorgasburg is the largest open-air food market in the United States!

One of the best perks about living in New York City is the rich amount of diverse food that is scattered throughout this concrete jungle. You can be ordering uber eats for the family after a busy day at work and choose an Uzbekistanian pork dumpling dish that is only ten minutes away when really, this dish comes all the way from Central Asia.

This city is always reinventing the concept of food from its wow-factor appearance to unique tastes. What better way to celebrate New York City’s amazing food than to come to Smorgasburg, the HUB of food creativity!

Smorgasburg is the largest weekly outdoor free food market in America that brings in 20,000-30,000 people each week to get a taste of what New Yorkers are dishing up. From 100 local vendors, you will definitely be able to take your tastebuds on a field trip from savory to sweet.

Bring Cash

Although you can enter this food market for free, the food will cost you. Some vendors only accept cash, so make sure you have a decent amount to taste around. If you find yourself wanting to try more delicious food but run out of cash, not to worry because there will be an on-site ATM machine.

Beer Garden

Smorgasburg does serve beer, wine, and cocktails Saturdays and Sundays for those 21 and older. There will be a family-friendly beer garden where children can enter as long as they are with their parents!

Special Diets

Smorgasburg is a place to have fun and leave your special food diet worries at the door. Many vendors will have options from gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, kosher, and more. Some vendors even specialize in these options and can provide alternatives to their main menu.

Parent Tips

Since it’s an outdoor event that runs throughout summer, make sure to bring your sunscreen and water bottle. It may even be helpful to bring a picnic blanket with limited seating. It’s always easier when your little ones can have a place to sit down and eat. The market will be open rain or shine so be prepared for any weather!

This upbeat food event is a site to see which means that there are tons of New Yorkers and tourists visiting to get their hands on the best food. If you have little ones, it is best to come early to Smorgasburg when it is less crowded, especially if you have strollers.

Pets

Smorgaburg is a fun outdoor activity that you should definitely do with your family as the weather get nicer. However, it’s not for the whole family. If you have pets, Smorgaburg does not allow pets into the park at the Saturday East River State Park location. If your pet really wants to come along for the fun and get a whiff at that food, they are welcomed at the Sunday market in Prospect Park!

Where & When

Smorgasburg will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from April through November 2019 from these three locations:

Fridays: WTC, Westfield World Trade Center, Oculus Plaza, Manhattan, 11 am-7pm

Saturdays: Williamsburg, East River State Park, 90 Kent Ave. (at N. 7 St.) Brooklyn, 11 am – 6 pm

Sundays: Prospect Park, Prospect Park – Breeze Hill, East Drive at Lincoln Rd. Brooklyn, NY, 11am-6pm

When you are wondering where to go with the family for a low-key weekend and enjoy the sunny weather outside, Smorgasburg is the place to go! Take a day to visit one of these foody locations and try a dish that you have never imagined before. You’ll be surprised by what these local vendors have in store for you and your family.